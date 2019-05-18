Note: Memorial Day is a time to remember those who have gone before us. To mark the day, Veterans’ Voices will feature for two weeks those who served their country and have since passed away (although not while in service).
Before William F. Schuetz died at the age of 95, he wrote his memoirs regarding his time serving in the infantry in World War II. Growing up on a farm near Ross, Schuetz served in the European Theater during the war, coming home to marry and raise a family in Elm Mott before moving to California.
Schuetz served with the 89th Infantry Division, 353rd Infantry Regiment, Company C. This is his story, edited for length and beginning with his service overseas:
“On Jan. 10, we boarded the SS Marine Wolf. Eleven days later, we arrived at the Port of Le Havre (France). We entrucked and had a cold ride to Camp Lucky Strike.
“On Feb. 20, we trucked to Le Treport, where we stayed for 10 days. We boarded the ‘40 and 8’s’ (French box cars) which were to take us to the front. On the 11th of March, we were officially in action.
“As we took the towns, the civilians had to be evicted to make room for the soldiers. I became involved in this because I knew the German language quite well.
“The first river crossing was the Moselle. We saw the smoke in the distance and first thought we were going to be gassed, but it turned out to be smoke to conceal a German patrol. When they reached our area, they were fired upon by my squad. Two of my men, Disperry and Langston, killed two and wounded the third. Those were the first Germans to be killed.
“On March 16, there was an assault on Grenerich by two platoons, 2nd and 3rd of our company, followed by the 1st and D companies and Battalion Headquarters Company. This assault has been called the most courageous of any unit in our battalion. I was in the 3rd Platoon. The advance was for a thousand yards across an open plain.
“On March 26, my company crossed the Rhine near Oberwessel. Patrols were sent over the night before. We suffered several losses. The rest of the company crossed that morning in DUKWs (amphibious transport vehicles). All made it safely across, even though the 88s (German artillery guns) bombarded us with time fire. I can still see the hot lead hitting the water.
“April 11, we moved to Ohrdruf. After seeing the dead bodies (in Ohrdruf’s concentration camp), there was no doubt in anyone’s mind that the atrocity stories about the Germans were simply very true, despite the propaganda of the Germans.
“A day after Ohrdruf, a task force was formed at Richkeim known as the ‘Task Force Crater,’ the mission of which was to drive to the Saar River and secure five bridges before the Germans could blow them up. The task force consisted of C Co., a section of D Company’s heavy weapons and a platoon of tanks. We proceeded to the village of Zeutseh and dug in for the night. On the way, we encountered shelling of 88s several times, and that night we really were blasted with heavy shelling.
“The last town we encountered was Waldkirchen near the Czech border. While there, we sent out patrols and pulled guard duty. We stayed there several days.
“We then moved back to Remda (Germany) where we stayed 18 days. The company lapsed into our old garrison routine.
“On May 31, the company departed from Remda for destination unknown. We were four days in the ‘40 and 8’s’ and finally arrived at Camp Twenty Grand. Our company was assigned area C-6. We spent several days getting the area ready for the first transient troops. While there, we pulled 24-hour guard duty and provided help in the mess hall. Several German prisoners helped in the area, and I was involved in that, overseeing them.
“About that time the war ended. We spent 59 days crossing Germany and covered 350 miles. My stay at Twenty Grand lasted six months.
“My next move was to Gmunden, Austria. There my duty was sergeant of a guard platoon at a German SS prison camp. I stayed there three months, then went to Bremerhaven, which is on the coast of the English Channel. I waited there for a month to get a ride on a liberty ship back to New York. Once back in the States, I received my discharge on March 26, 1946, at Camp Chaffee in Arkansas.”
Schuetz, who was honorably discharged as a staff sergeant, spent 12-plus years in food service at the VA hospital in Waco before moving to California and working in food service for a private college. In 1948, he married Louise Drews and had three children. His first wife died in 1970. He remarried in 1971 to Shirley Kirkland, who brought four more kids into the family.