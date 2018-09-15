When Waco resident William Terry LeMay, 57, joined the military, it was only natural. U.S. Air Force Gen. Curtis E. LeMay was a distant cousin; both his grandparents served; and his brother and uncle also served as pilots. So, when LeMay joined the U.S. Army, he was following in the footsteps of family tradition.
LeMay was born in Pasadena, Texas, and moved to Stamps, Arkansas, to the family farm when he was 8. There, he grew up and earned his GED and went to work for a time before he enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves in 1980 at age 19. For him, it was a matter of duty.
“I wanted to go and serve my time,” LeMay said. “I’m glad I didn’t stay in 20 years or I’d never met my wife.”
He did stay for four years, starting with basic at boot camp in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, for roughly eight weeks. Afterward, he stayed put for his advanced training as a heavy equipment operator on equipment such as forklifts and cranes. He was assigned to the 145th MEDSOM Reserve Unit in Texarkana.
Less than a year into the Reserves, he joined the regular Army and transferred to full active duty for three years at Fort Bliss, with the 43rd Combat Engineer Unit, 3rd Armored Cavalry. He operated a road grader, a bulldozer and a tractor trailer. He was soon to be deployed to Germany.
It was during the Cold War in 1982 when LeMay was sent to the East/West German border on “Reforger,” a military exercise. There, they went all over the place along the border.
“It was just a show of force from the U.S., showing Russia in a matter of hours we can be there,” he said. There was no fighting, and everything remained calm while they were there.
When he returned to the States, he cross-trained to run a D9 bulldozer. He dug tank ditches out in the desert and created a mock air strip to be prepared, if ever needed.
For a time, he was sent to Doña Ana tank range in New Mexico where he would unload ammunition for up to 30-day intervals.
In 1983, LeMay and his unit were put on alert again and were sent back to the East/West German border for several months. Tanks went in before the troops, followed by LeMay and the heavy equipment. During their stay, they slept on the ground, on the backs of jeeps and even on the equipment they would drive. LeMay slept on top of a motor grader and ate C-rations. They didn’t have MREs when he was serving.
“We weren’t allowed to construct anything,” he said.
Again, the scene was calm, with no trouble. “The German people were absolutely friendly,” LeMay said. Sometimes, the soldiers would give the children German marks to buy them pastries and were astonished when the children returned – with change. “It’s like they really wanted us to be there,” he said. “The German people were wonderful.”
In 1984, LeMay returned to the States and discharged from the Army in February as a Spec 4 (E-4).
A feeling of uneasiness
“The flight was the most exciting part,” said LeMay of his journey. “Everyone was on edge; they kept us on our toes. We didn’t know what was going to happen from day to day. It was a general feeling of uneasiness.”
Still, LeMay was happy with his service and went to work at a truck company in Corsicana. He later turned to long- and short-haul truck driving for a living, which he did for approximately 30 years before he had a light stroke and had to retire in 2016 due to blindness in one eye.
On Nov. 19, 1988, he married Beverly Ann Jones. They been married nearly 30 years and have three children and five grandsons.
His wife, too, was in the U.S. Air Force, though he didn’t meet her there. She served six years in the service as an enciphered radio communications analyst, a job that was highly classified and included breaking codes.
For LeMay, there was never a question in his mind about serving. He knew it was what he needed to do. Today, he’s happy with that.
“I’m so fortunate and proud that I had the opportunity to serve. The guys that I served with, the unit I served with, I couldn’t ask for anything better,” LeMay said, adding that he’s still in touch today with plenty of his buddies. “The guys going in now, my hats off to them, and I appreciate everything they do.”
LeMay would do it again if he could. “I just wish I were that young again,” he said.