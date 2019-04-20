He just missed World War II, but Otto resident William Fell, 89, did serve in both the Korean and Vietnam wars in a military career than spanned 30 years of sailing on eight ships.
Fell was born in Youngstown, Ohio, and raised in Bradley Lake, Ohio. “It was wonderful,” said Fell, who added the town had an amusement park, among other attractions. He started working when he was around 8 as a “gofer” at a grocery store and took jobs working on the adjacent farm for the price of lunch and $1 a day.
Like his father before him, who had attended a military school in San Antonio, Fell also went to a military high school at Linsly Military Institute in Wheeling, West Virginia. He enrolled for a semester at Bethany College in West Virginia before deciding to join the U.S. Navy in February 1948.
Fell went to basic training in the Great Lakes, where he also played football for the Navy for the Great Lakes BlueJackets at the U.S. Naval Training Center.
His first ship he was assigned to was drydocked and being decommissioned (it was later recommissioned for the Korean War), so Fell didn’t sail anywhere for a time. His deck seaman job on the USS Iowa in the San Francisco included general duties of sprucing up the ship.
His first ship he sailed on was the USS Frank Knox, a destroyer. “That was my first love,” Fell said. “I spent so much time on that ship.”
Serving as a gunner’s mate/striker, Fell spent four years on the Frank Knox, which included participation in Operation MIKI, the largest such amphibious exercise since World War II. It included aircraft carriers, destroyers, landing craft, submarines and more. The destroyers’ job was to keep the big ships safe by surrounding them for protection.
From 1950 to 1951, the Frank Knox was in Korea, storming up and down the coast firing at the shore and attempting to detect enemy submarines and avoid floating mines. They once spent 24 hours in general quarters when they detected a submarine, and the Frank Knox and another ship dropped tons of depth charges all day long. Later, another ship sent a diver down who never found the sub.
Fell was a deck seaman on his first tour but became a petty officer 2nd class on his second tour to Korea. He also became a fire control technician, directing the firing of the guns and maintaining them. They were engaged in more fighting — “We did some shooting,” he said — but a peace treaty was signed soon after and he was transferred to the USS Jenkins, another destroyer homeported in Pearl Harbor.
Although there was no combat during his time on the Jenkins, Fell toured the China Sea, including Hong Kong, Taiwan and the Philippines. He spent a year and half on the ship before transferring to his first repair ship, the USS Hamul. There, they repaired anything and everything, a job Fell didn’t really like. “I wanted to be more active,” he said.
From 1954 to 1955, he went on another WESTPAC tour, where by this time he was petty officer 1st class.
The ship sailed to Vietnam, to the last French-Indo China stronghold, where it stood by if help was needed. It saw no action, as the U.S. didn’t want to get involved during that time.
From 1956 to ’58, he served at the Naval Post Graduate School in Monterey, California, where he assigned to assist officers and instructors in ordnance and gunnery.
Fell’s next ship was the USS Sproston; he spent five years on her, taking several WESTPAC tours. His job was to maintain fire-control equipment, such as computers and radar.
It was during this time that the Russians had missiles in Cuba and Sproston, along with other ships, was assigned to block the northern and southern area of the Sea of Japan. The Sproston operated independently as part of Task Force 77. The entire Pacific fleet was involved.
Fell made chief petty officer on the Sproston.
Fell was then homeported in Hawaii, where he became an instructor for a time at the Fleet Training Center in Pearl Harbor. Different ships would come for training; Fell’s job was instructor in gunnery doctrine.
The next ship for Fell was the USS St. Paul, a heavy cruiser with 8-inch guns. “This was an all-gun cruiser,” he said. “It’s what the Navy’s all about.”
In 1965, the St. Paul, homeported in San Diego, traveled to several locations to “show the flag,” (or show the Navy’s might) which included allowing visitors on the ships. He went to the Rose Festival in Portland, to Seattle, and finally to Vancouver in a show of military might.
This was all before Fell served in Vietnam.
Next week: Fell serves in Vietnam as his ship comes under attack. He would go on to marry and serve in the military for 30 years.