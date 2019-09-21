Last week: Vance Cribb signed up for the Air Force during the Korean War, but wasn't sent to war. That was about to change.
After Washington native and Waco resident Vance Cribb joined the U.S. Air Force in July 1951, two significant events changed his life. The first, a crash, impacted his future health, and the second, a marriage, gave him a family to think about.
A third major event was just beyond the horizon ― Vietnam. Cribb received his orders in 1966 and flew from the States to Guam. He was in the last wave of pilots when he ran into a friend he’d been stationed with in Lakenheath, England. They were put into the same unit together, a happy occasion for Cribb.
Ultimately, Cribb ended up in Phan Rang, but was stationed in Da Nang, flying the Phantom F-4, a two-seater, twin-engine supersonic jet. “When you’re going north, the biggest problem was flax and SAMs (surface- to-air missiles),” he said.
U.S. air force, Part 2
There were many adventures in Vietnam, such as the time they spotted a large cargo ship bringing munitions; when the enemy locked onto Cribb’s plane, another plane swooped in and helped him out. When they were able to return to the site, the ship was gone, and they never were able to find it.
The rules of engagement were simple in Vietnam, Cribb said. You couldn’t fire upon anyone unless you were fired upon first. Sometimes, when planes went down, he said, he would have to go to the site and see if he could retrieve the plane, if it was still flyable. It was one of several other duties he had.
In another incident, Cribb made a strike into Laos when Special Forces came under attack on the Ho Chi Minh Trail. They dropped napalm and asked the guys on the ground how it was going. “Hotter than hell, but keep it coming,” they responded.
Ironically, when he was going back to the States, he ran into one of the leaders of the Special Forces, who discovered it was Cribb on the napalm run. “We didn’t buy any drinks after that,” he said. It was nice to get feedback on a mission, he added.
Once, during a napalm run, they accidently got it too close to the Allies. Cribb ended up in Saigon having to explain to Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara how it was an accident. It was an area that protruded into Laos. “They thought we were after them,” Cribb said of the control team that got a little too close to the napalm.
In all, Cribb flew over 100 missions before he returned to the States in 1967 and was reassigned to Spangdahlem, Germany, where he became part of a F-4 fighter squadron. They were reassigned to Hahn Air Base in Germany. By this time, he was a lieutenant colonel. He was reassigned to Hollman AFB in New Mexico and had to get all the planes home. It took 11 hours of non-stop flying and seven refuelings to get them back home.
He also went for about six months to U-Tapao Royal Thai Navy Airfield in Thailand, bombing the Ho Chi Minh Trail in Laos.
The last assignment at Minot AFB in North Dakota found Cribb flying the B-52s. “It’s old and it stinks,” he said. He was going to take the place of a squad commander at Minot, but decided it was time to retire.
With his health, among other considerations, he retired from the Air Force as a lieutenant colonel after 22 years of service. Among his many medals is the Distinguished Flying Cross.
Cribb enrolled in college in Florida, earning a bachelor’s degree in air commerce. He took on a special project at the airport in Victoria, Texas for several years before going to work in the “oil patch.” “When it went down, I went with it,” he said.
He was also flying for various organizations to Mexico, Nevada and other locations. With health issues cropping up from his long-ago crash, Cribb retired in 1973.
Cribb was married 62 years to Anne Marie Dusek, who passed away in early 2019. Cribb moved to Waco to be near his daughter and resides at The Delaney. Together, the couple had four children and five grandchildren.
Although Cribb, 88, is proud of his service, he has many reservations about what went on in Vietnam.
“The F-4 was a primitive form of defense for the Navy,” he said. “It wasn’t designed for what we were using it for.”
He added, “While we were doing that, the drumbeat back in the States said we were bad guys.”
The service, he said, had become too politically correct. And there was no clear objective, he added.
“Politics played an uncomfortable role in Vietnam that impacted the fighting man,” Cribb concluded.
