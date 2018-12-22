The Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. has two names that are significant to China Spring resident Tommy Baird, 70. They are the names of friends and fellow soldiers who served with him in combat but never came home.
It wasn’t like Baird didn’t know about war growing up. He did. His own father was a war hero who faced a Japanese officer in hand-to-hand combat during World War II, killing him with his own bayonet.
Still, his father’s service didn’t lead him to join the military. A native of Waco, he grew up in the Red Rock Creek area and attended China Spring schools. His childhood would prepare him well for war, as he grew up hunting, fishing and roaming the Texas countryside.
Baird graduated from China Spring High School and attended MCC. He was drafted at that time but got a deferment as he was attending college. The money eventually ran out, and Baird decided to go to work in the electrical trade. In fact, he was working on the administration building at MCC when he received the latest notice. Deferment was no longer an option. He entered the service in June 1968.
Fort Polk, Louisiana is where Baird took his basic training, followed by advanced training, also at Fort Polk. He was trained as a combat infantryman. He spent six weeks at Tigerland, an area similar in terrain to Vietnam. They went over everything, including booby traps, swamps, and “anything that you might encounter in Vietnam …” he said.
This was followed by Non-Commissioned Officer school in Ft. Benning, Georgia, where he was trained to be a squad leader. He then went to Fort Ord, California, where eventually he was shipped out to Vietnam.
It was June 1969 when Baird was sent to Vietnam to the 1st Battalion of the 8th Infantry, 4th Infantry Division. When he arrived, he was supposed to be the squad leader, but the highest-ranking individual in charge was a Specialist 4, so Baird ended up as Platoon leader until permanent leadership arrived, at which time he took up his squad leadership position.
“It made me very aware of what was going on,” he said.
Stationed in the northern part of the Central Highlands, their base was located at An Khe; when he arrived by helicopter, there was screaming and hollering going on, and people yelling for medics. Due to the shooting and circumstances, he couldn’t get out to the field for three days.
They were building a fire support base, LZ Hard Times, but got orders for a search-and-destroy mission a few weeks later. The troops moved by convoy to Pleiku. They received word from intelligence that there was an underground hospital in the Kontum province. Their job was to find it and destroy it.
Located deep in enemy territory, they ran into other things, but never found the hospital. The villages were usually empty save for a lone sniper that was left behind. They would burn the villages and food to keep the enemy away.
“We would always dump it out and burn it to keep it out of enemy hands,” Baird said.
The troops were then pulled out and sent north to the A Shau Valley. It was an air mobile unit, and Baird did so much flying in and out of the jungle that he earned an Air Medal. Protected by Cobra gunships, when a chopper came in, it never landed. The men would jump out at its lowest point as the helicopter would keep on moving.
“The first time was spooky,” he said. “The pilots try to scare you.”
Surrounded by fire
It was tall grass terrain deep in the A Shau Valley. Baird recalls the Viet Cong set the grass on fire around the troops, who managed to beat a path out on the back side of the fire.
Baird and the troops were transported to An Khe for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. There they resupplied and fixed anything that was broken. By this time, there were barracks, and Baird also got a hot turkey and dressing Christmas dinner. At night, he would pull occasional guard duty in a guard tower. He was there Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.
On Jan. 2, the company commander called everyone together for a meeting. They were going on a special mission, he said, “and some of you won’t come back,” Baird recalled the commander saying. They were taken to a location nicknamed “VC Valley.”
It would be here that Baird would lose his two buddies — and earn a Bronze Star for his actions in combat.
