Last week: From China Spring High School, Baird found himself deep in enemy territory as a squad leader in An Khe province.
Rock Creek native Tommy Baird was more than half way through his year-long service stint in Vietnam. A squad leader with the 1st Battalion of the 8th Infantry, 4th Infantry Division, Baird had been drafted into the U.S. Army in June 1968.
Now, he was knee-deep in mud in Vietnam.
It was Jan. 2 when the company commander announced a special mission. “…Some of you won’t be coming back,” Baird recalled him saying. They were headed to the “VC Valley.” It would be here that Baird would lose the first of his two buddies — and earn a Bronze Star for his actions in combat.
Baird will never forget the date. It was Jan. 23, 1970, deep in the heart of VC Valley. They ran into an ambush and his best friend, Ron Davis, got shot. “There was more of them than there was of us,” he said. “Rounds were flying everywhere.”
When the medevacs came in to try and pick up the injured, they drew too much fire. The men in the helicopter indicated they couldn’t come back if they couldn’t get in without getting shot up.
That’s when Baird and his machine gunner decided to act. They ran down a stream to up behind where the VC were firing at the helicopter. Making their presence known, they drew fire away from the landing zone and toward themselves.
They zigzagged to get back down the creek, with one moving and the other covering. The medevacs were able to retrieve the wounded. It was only later that he found out Davis had died. It was bittersweet to receive a Bronze Star.
“You didn’t have time to worry about it,” he said. “You have to pick up your stuff and move on.”
Baird had gone to R&R to Australia. “The thing I remember most when I got back was how bad everybody smelled,” he said. “Within a week, I was back to smelling like they were.
When he returned, he was assigned to another unit, 1st of the 10th Calvary, 3rd Platoon, 3rd Squadron, a mechanized armed personnel carrier and tank unit.
The date was Feb. 27, 1970, another one seared in his memory. Baird and the machine gunner, an Indian from North Dakota named David Larsen, were patrolling a road for mines when the machine gunner set his gun down for a moment. When he did, he saw a pair of sandals, so he grabbed his gun and fired. They followed the blood and found the dead VC and kept moving. When they stepped from the smaller road onto a larger path, Larsen was shot, and another man injured. Again, Baird wouldn’t find out he died for several days.
By this time, Baird was coming closer to going home. By March he had just 76 days to go. It was in these last three months that Baird would earn a Purple Heart.
Baird and another man were guarding a large pump station that was half the size of a football field. It was protected by a circle of tanks and tracks. The men’s job was to ensure it wasn’t attacked by the enemy.
At 2:30 a.m. they started taking mortar rounds. The first of the 20 or so rounds hit the track Baird and the other man were guarding. Both men were hit with shrapnel. He was flown to An Khe, where the doctors decided not to remove the three pieces of shrapnel. It later came out on its own.
In the meantime, he was rotated to the rear of the troops to take easy for the rest of his time in Vietnam. Baird returned home to the States and was honorably discharged as an E-5 sergeant on June 3, 1970.
Baird returned home to China Spring and became an electrician. On Aug. 11, 1973, he married Debbie Rosen. They have three children and six grandchildren.
In 1982, he opened Baird’s Electric, and retired in approximately 2005.
Baird still suffers from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder; he attends a therapy group to help him with his PTSD. He also visited the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington D.C. in 2008. He thinks of his friends every day.
He tends to blame himself for his friends’ death, since he was in charge. “I was supposed to protect them,” he said. “You think it’s your fault.”
If you were to ask Baird if he would serve in the military again, he would say no, even though he’s a huge patriot.
“If they had the experience I had, I don’t think they’d want to do it again,” Baird said. “I don’t care how much therapy you get, it never goes away. You’re always going to have the memories.”