When 60-year-old Steve Hernandez was asked by his granddaughter what he did in the Air Force, he jokingly told her he was in the “Chair Force,” but he really wasn’t kidding. Hernandez, who was in the military for six years, spent most of his time at a desk with a chair doing some fascinating work in intelligence.
Hernandez was born and raised in Waco. He graduated from University High School in 1978. He enrolled at Texas State Technical College but before too long felt like he needed to do something different. With several family members ― cousins, uncles, and the like ― serving in the military, Hernandez decided to join the Air Force. It would turn out to be one of the best decisions he ever made.
Hernandez attended basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio. Initially, his advanced training was in aerospace ground equipment mechanic. Everything that was needed on the flightline was his materials, including bomb lifts, generators, hydraulics stands and more.
He was assigned to Hill AFB in Utah, serving with the 388th Tactical Fighter Wing. He worked in his specialty for the first couple of years, but as soon as an opportunity came up, he crossed trained into Air Force Specialty Code as an intelligence specialist. “I started excelling in my field,” Hernandez said. “I felt like I finally got into a career field that was going to send me in the right direction.”
His next destination was Lowry AFB in Colorado, where he received advanced training in his new field. After training, he was assigned to Bergstrom AFB in Austin, serving with the 12th Air Force. He worked with classified information and had to have top secret clearance. But all his work was done in a chair behind a desk.
He also was in training in the event they had to deploy rapidly to Germany or Italy. In fact, Hernandez was sent temporary duty to Germany, to the town of Zweibrücken. There, they were joined by the Norwegians and German NATO allies, among others, for joint exercises.
At the tactical level, Hernandez would brief troops and officials on any threat assessment each morning. They had a list of foes at the time, including Iran, Russia, Libya, and El Salvador.
“There was not a day gone by without something going on,” he said.
His most interesting assignment in Germany was target planning. “I found that most interesting,” Hernandez said.
Basically, the idea is to identify targets of said enemies at the division level, such as railroads, ports, factories, government buildings, bridges, air systems and more. The hypothetical mission was to neutralize all “threats.” Hernandez never knew if they used his plans in the invasion of Iraq or not, but he found the work fascinating.
Hernandez went on temporary duty to other locations, including Key West, where the plan was to identify fire control systems in Cuba. Among his jobs, he would debrief the air crew on what they saw when they returned from Cuba. They were attempting to find out what surface-to-air missiles and artillery systems the Cubans had in the FEBA (or the forward edge of the battle area, as it is known).
There were other short deployments, including to Korea, France, and Alaska, among others.
In 1985 in Austin, Hernandez was honorably discharged as a sergeant. He had earned the Meritorious Service Medal and an Outstanding Unit Citation.
Hernandez returned to Waco and went to work in the banking industry; he stayed for 15 years, climbing very nearly to the top. He was in private business for seven years before he became the McLennan County Veterans Services officer.
On Jan. 10, 1981, he married Phylicia Johnson and together they had three children and two grandchildren. They’ve been married now 39 years.
Hernandez said his years in the “chair force” laid the groundwork for his future career, teaching him all the important skills needed, such as communication, research, planning and working with others.
“It became helpful on my career path,” said Hernandez. “It’s better than any formal education I received,” including the college courses he took in the military.
He feels so strongly about it that he said, “had it not been for the service and experiencing the Air Force, I don’t know where I would be. I don’t feel like I would have been a success.”
But, thanks to his service, it has prepared him for many new tasks, including serving as a co-founder of the Veterans One Stop, a partnership by the county and MHMR. “I was proud to accomplish this for the community,” he added.
He also lobbied heavily for the Veterans Treatment Court, another fact he is proud of.
“It’s been rewarding,” Hernandez said. “I have a more selfless attitude. I want to help my fellow men and women.”
With that attitude, he certainly will.
