Despite an injury in the Vietnam War, Robinson resident Ronald Miller, would do it all again if he had the chance.
Born in Buffalo, New York, he had an unusual start to life when his mother left him at a Salvation Army orphanage to hide him from his father, a reputed member of the Mafia. He never met his mother or his sister; he didn’t even know his last name.
When Miller was around 5, a couple fostered and later adopted him, giving him the Miller name. It was a normal, family life. “It was a good family,” he said. He grew up in Akron, New York, attending the local schools and working after high school fixing cars and other odd jobs. “I was a kind of you-can’t-tell-me kind of guy,” he said.
A friend got drafted into the Army and asked Miller to join him. Signing up in Buffalo, he was shipped off that same day. “The Army was kind of different then. If they wanted you, they just came and got you,” he said. “That was fine with me; I didn’t mind.” He was 19 years old.
His boot camp and advance training was in Fort Dix, New Jersey. His main job was foot soldier, but for a few weeks he drove trucks before he was sent to his first assignment in Paris. Again, since there was no foot soldiering to do, he drove trucks and did mechanical jobs, traveling all over the place. He went on TDY (temporary duty assignment) to Belgium and Germany, spending about a year abroad.
Miller returned briefly to the States and was shipped to Vietnam in 1967. He ended up in Cam Ranh Bay, located on the Southeastern coast of Vietnam along the South China Sea. He traveled over with a paratrooper outfit, but didn’t have to jump, thankfully. “We were called legs,” he said, referring to those who don’t jump. He would go on to serve with the paratroopers in a job he called “exciting.”
For a time, he flew on Chinook helicopters that hauled fuel in big, rubber bladders. The Chinook would fly in close to the ground and they would set down the bladder, where it was picked up and distributed for the various trucks and the like. They had a door gunner for protection and did most of their flying at night.
Exciting job but not scary
“It was an exciting job,” Miller said. “I didn’t really have enough sense to be scared.”
He had also spent his first days in Vietnam traveling as a foot solider, a job he did find scary. He was glad to move to the Chinooks.
His next job, however, wasn’t so pleasant. He got into a regular helicopter as a door gunner. “It wasn’t very nice. I didn’t like it,” he said. “I was just a kid. If you want to grow up, that’s the place to grow up in a hurry.”
The helicopter would pick up soldiers coming out of the field. Sometimes they were injured. Sometimes they were dead and had to be transported to the morgue. He would jump out of the helicopter to help the wounded in. Miller still has a hard time talking about it and prefers not to.
Miller was injured when he jumped from a helicopter that was too high. They scooped him up, put him on a helicopter and sent him for treatment, where they cleaned up his knee and leg and sent him back to the field.
After a year in Vietnam, Miller went home and was assigned to Fort Hood. He was sent there specifically to have surgery and see top orthopedic doctors. Even while he was in the hospital waiting for his surgery, he had to mop the floor of his own room. In addition, after the surgery, he wrapped surgical instruments.
Miller went briefly to a supply unit and was honorably discharged as a Specialist 4 on Sept. 23, 1969.
A month before he left the military, he married Glenda Bland; they’ve been married for 49 years and have two children and two grandchildren.
Miller went on to work for Central Freight Lines for more than a dozen years. He spent another decade as a shop foreman at the Army-Air Force Exchange in Waco before he was medically retired.
He worked all this time despite multiple surgeries on his knees, neck and back. Even though he faces constant pain, he doesn’t complain. He’s happy with his life.
“I probably would do it again because I love the military,” said Miller, who is turning 74 this week. “I thought it was the best in the world.”
In fact, Miller would have stayed in 20 years, but left for his wife, who wasn’t used to military life.
“I’m glad I survived it,” Miller said. “Some of them didn’t.”