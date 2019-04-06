Robert Thomas Ward Smith wasn’t big on schooling when he was young. The Waco resident preferred to work. Growing up in Raymondville with four other siblings, Smith started cutting grass at age 11.
His childhood was punctuated by a series of moves, first to Dallas, then to Easter, New York, where his grandparents had a farm and milked cows. They then moved to Dundee, New York, and his father got a job at the Chevy factory in Buffalo.
It was around the time he started high school that he decided he liked working more than attending school. He took on a series of odd jobs and even enrolled in Job Corps, where he earned certificates in landscaping. He couldn’t work for the factories because he didn’t have a Social Security card, but finally obtained one when he was 17.
Smith’s father, a World War II medic, “strongly encouraged” his son to join the military, so he did at the age of 19 in Buffalo, attending basic training for the U.S. Navy in 1966. Smith joined the Navy to be near the water, which he loved.
His first assignment was to San Diego, where he boarded the USS Diachenko, a high-speed destroyer escort ship. It was a small ship, only 306 feet in length, but it came with 10 gun mounts and two depth charge tracks. Smith said there was a crew of roughly 150.
Smith was deployed to the Philippines, where they were stationed most of the time in Olongapo in Central Luzon. Every three months, they went to Vietnam to a demilitarized zone. He served as a boatswain mate. He did various odd jobs, including painting and lettering the ship. It was also his job to ensure the ship was clean, and like everyone else, he took his turn at guard duty.
At general quarters, everyone had to take their turn on the guns, and Smith’s was down below, loading shells into a gun. He once dropped a 35-pound shell on his knee and had to have it wrapped up for several weeks.
Once, they had demolition teams that they picked up, who went ahead of the destroyer and checked for underwater mines. Another time, he saw the military spraying Agent Orange on one of his trips to Vietnam, but fortunately, never got that close to fighting.
It was the monsoon season in the Philippines, and “it rained every day for three months,” Smith said. He never really did get seasick, except once, when oddly enough, the boat was docked in shore. He did encounter a major storm on the sea and saw a sight that he would never forget: a giant squid that perhaps was tossed up by the waves.
“That really tripped me out,” Smith said. “I’ve never seen anything like it before or since.”
Smith got R&R in Acapulco and went to Okinawa, “where the water was as clear as it could be,” he said. He spent about a year at sea before he returned to San Diego, where he served out the remaining three years on base.
“I had a lot of fun onboard ship. I had a great time,” he said.
Smith left the service in 1970 after four years. He was never interested in promotions, so he discharged honorably as a seaman apprentice.
It was after his military stint that Smith decided to go to school. He got his high school diploma and with his landscaping certificates, worked in the Rio Grande Valley. He also earned a certificate from the Phoenix School of Welding.
In 1974, Smith married Nancy Arlene Allen, and they were married for 35 years before she passed away. They had no children, and Smith suspects it could be the effects of Agent Orange. He was so depressed and suicidal when she passed that he put a gun to his head and pulled the trigger. Fortunately, the gun didn't fire, but it drove him to get help for his mental health.
He also lost most of the hearing in both of his ears, one when he was slapped on the side of face and ear when he was young, and the other by the guns of the ships, which finished off the rest. He can still hear, but his hearing is diminished considerably.
Smith moved back and forth across the country six times doing a variety of odd jobs. In 1985, he moved to Waco and has been here ever since.
Today, he does beading and painting to help ease his anxiety. He’s so good at it he took first place in beading with the VA, and his work has been sent to other states and more contests.
Despite his hearing difficulties and other infirmaries, Smith, 71, has no regrets regarding his service.
“I loved it, I really did,” Smith said. “It’s very restricting, but you get a different perspective in life.