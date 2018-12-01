The note begins, “The Navy Department deeply regrets to inform you that your son …”
It was the telegram every mother dreads. It followed up with how her son was lost in the action of the “performance of his duty and in the service of his country. The Department extends to you its sincerest sympathy in your great loss.” It was dated Dec. 16, 1941.
In the early morning of Dec. 7, 1941, Richard Cunningham was already up and at work with two other men. Their job was to ferry officers back and forth from his assigned ship, the USS West Virginia, in Pearl Harbor. He had left the ship at 7:50 a.m. with a goal of reaching the officers club by 8 a.m.
“We were in the channel and heard a loud explosion,” Cunningham said. The boat turned in time for him to see the rising sun symbols on the wings of the Japanese planes. He told the coxswain, “We are at war with the Japanese!”
The chaos that ensued was a far cry from the “ideal childhood” Cunningham had experienced growing up in Ohio. Raised in a rural area, he learned how to hunt and fish as a young boy. When he was 16, he went off to CCC camp, and later attended trade school and took a job as a mechanic. He didn’t care for the mechanic job, as the snow would drip down on him in the winter. It didn’t take long for a friend to convince him to join the military.
In September 1940, he joined the Navy and went to the Great Lakes Naval Training Station. When the chief boatswain mate saw his skills with a gun, he appointed him as assistant, or as Cunningham called it, a “square-knot admiral.”
As an assistant, it was his job to help the men get adjusted to life aboard a ship. Simple things, such as sleeping in a hammock, could sometimes be difficult, as men would fall out and start cussing. “I didn’t cuss,” Cunningham said. The one time he did, his dad washed his mouth out with soap.
He was assigned to the USS West Virginia and boarded her on Nov. 15, 1940. In January, he was appointed seaman 2nd class. The ship was in drydock in Bremerton, Washington, where the men were assigned to clean and overhaul it. They scraped barnacles, repainted the anchor and did other duties. In July, Cunningham was promoted to seaman 1st class. The ship then went to Long Beach, California before eventually heading to Pearl Harbor in December 1940.
The time passed uneventfully until the first plane strike at Pearl Harbor. On the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, the three men boarded the officer’s boat. In less than a few minutes, Pearl Harbor was under major attack – and Cunningham was right in the middle of it all.
“We saw those torpedo planes coming in one after another,” he said.
When Cunningham and the men got close to the shore, a Japanese plane came in low and was shot down by the USS Sumner, which was moored at a dock not far from where the officer’s boat was attempting to come in for a quick landing. The explosion was so close, it singed the hair on his eyebrows and the back of his hands.
In the meantime, the torpedo released by the Japanese plane before it was shot started going in an erratic pattern, locking on Cunningham’s boat. The three men raced for dock, jumping when they were just a few feet away.
“That was the fastest tie-up in history,” Cunningham said. “We could look out over the harbor and see what was happening.”
At 8:10, they saw the USS Arizona blow up and saw the USS Oklahoma turning over. On his own ship West Virginia, which was hit by seven torpedoes, a quick-thinking sailor opened the water-tight doors on one side, which kept it from tipping over. It sunk straight down into the water, which has an average depth of 45 feet, Cunningham said. Battleships have a draft of 40 feet, he said.
When the last plane came and went, Cunningham and the others on the officer’s boat started picking up sailors out of the water. Throughout the day, they picked up about 100 men, transporting them to a sub base where a truck was waiting to take the injured to the hospital.
“You reach down, and they slip right out of your hands and you reach for them again,” he said.
Sixty-six sailors were trapped below deck in the West Virginia, and the captain was mortally wounded.
Cunningham said he could hear the men tapping for days before it stopped, as rescue was impossible.
Next week: Cunningham makes a special find on the damaged USS West Virginia and goes on to serve in the Pacific theater during WWII.