Editors Note: Oct. 18 marks the annual anniversary of Women in Military Service. In honor of this day, Veterans’ Voices is featuring a woman veteran to mark the special occasion.
You might call Rain Thompson a tough gal. Born in Agana, Guam, during the Vietnam era when her father was stationed there, she grew up around guns and was using a chainsaw by the time she was 12.
Thompson’s family left Guam when she was 18 months old. They moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming, a perfect place for children to grow up in the great outdoors.
She hunted and gutted elk with her father and attended what’s known as a rendezvous, where participants dress as mountain men, barter for goods, hold rifle and tomahawk contests and camp out.
Now 45, there’s no doubt she’s tough, but when you look closer, you see the softer side of the woman who desires nothing more than to help others.
By the time Thompson was in high school, she was already attending college at the University of Wyoming. To save money, she switched to Casper Community College before moving back home and attending Cheyenne’s community college.
Eventually, Thompson’s schedule got so busy she burned out and decided she had enough school. “I’m a doer,” Thompson said. “I just needed a change. I needed something new to do.” Even when she’s sitting still, she keeps her hands busy with her crocheting.
That ‘something new’ turned out to be the U.S. Air Force in which Thompson’s father and grandfather had served. She joined in 1993 and left for basic training in Dallas. She received training as a munitions systems specialist in Denver. She didn’t want the “girly” occupations they originally offered her. Turned out, her father had been a munition specialist, and she never knew, although they would end up doing different things. (He was called a “Load Toad” for loading bombs on planes.)
Thompson liked her Denver assignment because her parents were just an hour and a half away. She got a couple of visits, “because you miss your family so much,” she said.
Her first assignment, however, was even better. Thompson was sent to Morbach, Germany, for two years. It wasn’t a military base; instead, it was a German town where hidden out in a big pasture was a “bomb dump,” or what’s more formally known as a munitions storage area. It was their job to clean it up and remove it, as the dump was being closed.
Beginning in the 1950s, research shows several hundred U.S. Air Force munitions systems personnel, otherwise known as “ammo troops,” worked at the so-called Wenigerath Non-Nuclear Munitions Storage Area and lived in Morbach in support of NATO operations. The former bomb dump ended operations after the collapse of the Soviet Union and the end of the Cold War.
The storage area was huge. It contained thousands of bombs, ammunition and C-4 explosives. It was the job of the men — and one woman, as Thompson was the only girl — to remove it. They would load munitions in a huge tractor-trailer, which Thompson often drove, along with 10 K forklifts, and take it to the railroad nearby.
“That was one of the funnest, funnest jobs I ever had,” Thompson said. “I worked with a great group of people.”
She lived among the German people, used German money, and ate German food. “Everything we did was German,” she said.
After two years in Germany, Thompson was reassigned to Elgin Air Force Base in Pensacola, Florida, where she spent the remainder of her time. There, she did more traditional work, such as testing warheads and working in support of Operation Desert Storm, though she never went over.
Thompson spent a year and a half in Florida, choosing to stay there when she discharged honorably as an airman first class. She served just shy of four years.
In the ensuing years, Thompson would hold several odd jobs, but didn’t really start her career until she went to work for the wholesale plumbing business in the warehouse. Within eight years’ time, she owned her own wholesale company.
But Thompson wanted a job with more passion — a job where she helped others. She went to work for the Texas Veterans Commission, where she assists homeless clients as a veterans career adviser. She and her husband, Greg Thompson, have four children. “It feels so great to empower people and give them the tools to find a job on their own,” she said.
Of her service, Thompson said she “would definitely do it again. Serving your country is a pride that nothing or nobody can ever take away.”