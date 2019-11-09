It was the Navy or nothing for Woodway resident M.L. “Pepper” Seaman, 76. In fact, he had a plan. Seaman didn’t just join the Navy, he decided to make a career of it.
“I was enthralled with the stories my dad told me about shipboard life in World War II,” he said. His father had served on a destroyer and was off the coast of Newfoundland when his oldest son, Pepper, was born.
Growing up on a farm in St. Francis, Kansas, Seaman didn’t enter the military immediately after graduating high school in 1961. He worked for a time but joined the U.S. Navy in the fall of 1967.
“I intended to join and make it a career from day one,” Seaman said.
In fact, you might say he started a family trend, because his two younger brothers and his younger sister all ended up joining the Navy. He even was deployed twice with one brother on the same ship.
Over the life of Seaman’s some 21-years-plus career, Seaman would serve on 18 ships, visit 30 countries and five continents, and serve with crews ranging from about 300 to 6,000 people. He was on everything from aircraft carriers and cruisers to frigates and destroyers.
After his basic training in San Diego, the Navy flew Seaman aboard the USS Kitty Hawk in February 1968, where he was deployed off the coast of Vietnam in the Gulf of Tonkin. He served only a few months before he was switched to the Constellation, a supercarrier, where he was deployed three more times to Vietnam. He spent four a and half years on the Constellation, three of which his brother served with him.
“I consider myself lucky,” Seaman said. “I didn’t have to worry about eating bugs and bullets. I had three squares a day and a dry cot.”
Seaman worked first as a radarman in electronic warfare. Among his duties, he spent his time up on top of the ship keeping a watch for planes and approaching boats. He also helped navigate the ship in and out of port.
In 1972, he transferred to Point Loma in San Diego, where he taught electronic warfare for two years. During his teaching, he won Pacific Fleet Instructor of the Year. He also was able to visit his other brother. His sister became a Navy photographer’s mate.
Seaman saw lots of exotic places. In 1974, he was homeported in Gaeta, Italy, deployed on the USS Little Rock. He visited Morocco, Rome, Egypt, France, Milano, Naples and other locations, collecting recipes. He also participated in the historic re-opening of the Suez Canal. During that time, his title changed to operation specialist.
In 1977, he was transferred to a ship he helped commission, the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower. He became a “plank owner,” someone who is part of the crew who first takes the ship out to sea.
He spent three and half years on the “Ike” as it was fondly called by its sailors. It was during this deployment to the Indian Ocean when he was initiated as a “shellback,” someone who has crossed the equator. He was later initiated as a “bluenose” when he crossed the Arctic Circle.
Not everything was perfect, mind you. He served for a time in North Dakota and said the night before he left, the wind chill was 97 degrees below zero.
He had exciting times, as well. He served for a week on a Japanese destroyer, JDS Mochizuki as an observer.
“Although I never saw anyone cleaning, it was spotless all the time,” he said.
He also went hunting in Korea, where he caught a pheasant that he cooked for a Thanksgiving dinner, and dove for shells in the Philippines, Guam and Okinawa. He has dozens of exotic shells from around the world and collected years’ worth of recipes that would later be turned into a cookbook.
Seaman retired as a chief warrant officer with a variety of commendations from the Navy on June 1, 1989, after serving 21 years and seven months.
Seaman moved to Seattle and enrolled in culinary school. During part of that time, he was a prep cook for Graham Kerr, the Galloping Gourmet.
He lived in several states, including Colorado, where he attended cosmetology school. With his mom aging, he moved back to Kansas and drove a tractor for three different farms. He also had a custom knife business.
In 1997, he met and married Charlene Yeatman, and after living for a time in Waco, they moved to Woodway last December.
Seaman knows today he made the right choice.
“I think it was the smartest thing I ever did, and if I had it to do over again, “I’d jump at it,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.