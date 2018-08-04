At age 90, Paul Griffith Powell still would gladly fight for his country. Despite serving in Korea and Vietnam, he’s not afraid of anything: “If anyone’s going to shoot me, they're going to shoot me in the butt 'cause that’s all they’re going to see,” he quipped.
The Waco native grew up during the Great Depression, moving later to Lacy Lakeview, which at the time was about five miles outside the city. He spent a couple of years in the National Guard. At age 19, he received a draft notice for the Army, but it wasn’t what he wanted. He went to the Marine recruiters and signed up, turning 20 in boot camp in San Diego, California.
His first enlistment was for three years. His training lasted 13 months and he graduated as a Pfc. – “Praying for Corporal,” he said. It included Sea School, where he was assigned the Right Guide in charge of the troops.
“We were not all the time in blues. We’re in dungarees cleaning up,” he said.
His first ship was a CVS-130 heavy cruiser, where he served as a captain’s orderly. The orderly stands with the captain at his door, up on the bridge at sea, and at the brow and after brow (a ramp that’s lowered to allow troops on and off the ship).
His duty station was off the coast of Korea cruising the bomb line, firing in support of troops. Powell himself took his turn at the guns. They also had anti-aircraft fire, but he said they never hit anything that he knew of. They were out far enough that nothing could hit them.
From Korea, he went to Yokohama, Japan, for ship repairs and liberty. They were headed back to Korea when they ran into a storm so severe it rolled the ship 38 degrees right and left. “The captain said if it rolled any further we would capsize,” Powell said.
During that first three years, after Korea, Powell was discharged from the ship and served guard duty in San Diego. He was transferred to Baker Co., 7th Engine Battalion at Camp Pendleton, then briefly, in 29 Palms helping build a new post there.
Powell left the Marines after three years and returned to Waco. He worked several jobs before he met the love of his life, Bobbie Godwin (who passed away after 46 years of marriage and three children). He had rejoined the Marine Reserves but didn’t care for it. So, he talked to his wife about rejoining the Marines, and she agreed – provided he’d stay in for a full career.
Powell returned to the Marines in E Co. in the infantry, before seeking a transfer to the 7th Engineer Battalion. By now, he was a sergeant. After six months at Camp Pendleton, he got the chance to go to Okinawa, Japan, where he spent a year taking care of the Headquarters Co.
In the meantime, the Marine Corps was losing people in its Air Wing. Powell was offered a drill instructor position and turned it down. He qualified for Air Wing and went to school to learn to repair helicopters.
Once graduated from Helicopter School, Powell was assigned to his first squadron in New River, North Carolina. The Vietnam War was, by this time, heating up. He was handpicked to attend a linguist school to learn to speak Vietnamese. He returned to Okinawa to prepare for war in Vietnam.
Powell was assigned a helicopter that was his to care for. “That’s your baby,” he said. He started flying missions with the bird, carrying supplies and sometimes recovering bodies. On one flight, a “green” gunner was afraid to fire. They were carrying a dead body, and the arm jostled and hit the gunner. The gunner screamed and started firing like crazy.
In all, Powell flew over 360 missions on his first tour. (In fact, he was grounded a week because he had too many hours.)
One of the most dangerous times was when the infantry of the Fixed Wing Division started driving the enemy down the beach. At the same time, the Navy was firing from the sea, driving the Viet Cong right into the Marines. “You’d never see the likes of it,” Powell said. “It was just a holocaust.”
During Powell’s second tour at Vietnam, he helped rebuild helicopter engines. His wife back home, in the meantime, had injured herself, and the Red Cross tracked Powell down. He was sent home early from Vietnam.
Powell never returned to Vietnam. Instead, he went to Santa Anna, training new helicopter workers, keeping birds up and going on occasional cruises.
In all, Powell ended up serving 30 years in the Marines and would do it again in a heartbeat. He’s also proud to say he never shot a man.
“It was something that had to be done,” Powell said. “If I was a young man again, I’d be over there right now.”