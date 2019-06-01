“Have typewriter, will travel” was the motto of Paul Edmund Garner, when he served in the U.S. Air Force. Yet that simple typewriter took Garner around the world in an adventure he’s unlikely to forget.
The Lacy Lakeview resident wasn’t born in Texas. He was raised in the Denver area with a father who was a telephone lineman. At age 4, Garner remembers his father listening to something on the radio and throwing his cap down, cussing. It was an announcement about Pearl Harbor. His father tried to enlist but his job was deemed too essential.
With many promotions, his father traveled, and Garner traveled, too, first to Colorado, then to Salt Lake City and finally, Pocatello, Idaho. It was during this time Garner decided he had enough school and dropped out to enlist in the military. After all, his father had only a fifth-grade education and was section lineman in charge of four states.
u.s. AIR FORCE
Garner was sworn in on his birthday, Aug. 5, 1954, at Fort Douglas, Utah, and took his basic training at Lackland in San Antonio. He became a clerk/typist, using the old manual — and clunky — typewriters.
What followed was 19 changes of assignments over the length of his service. “A couple of them were just across the base,” he said.
Garner traveled with his typing skills to the 420th Refueling Tactical Squadron, which was assigned to England Air Force Base in Louisiana. His squadron got orders to go to England, but because he wasn’t 18, he couldn’t go overseas, so he went to the 366th Tactical Fighter Group. Once he turned 18, he got orders for Tripoli, Libya. There, he joined the 7th Air Refueling Group at Wheelus Air Base. He stayed there until the group was deactivated.
From 1955 to 1957, he went to Sidi Slimane in French Morocco with the 56th Air Rescue Squadron. He was stationed with the French Air Force.
“I picked up enough French to get into trouble,” Garner said.
Garner went on a couple of temporary assignments before he was assigned to Fort Mason, California. It was a ceremonial unit in downtown San Francisco that catered to the whims of top brass. It turned into one of his favorite assignments. San Francisco was a party town and Garner enjoyed it thoroughly.
“We used to go to work to rest,” he said.
He was reassigned twice more to Malmstrom and San Bernardino Air Force bases before he was sent to Alaska. “I don’t know what I did right,” he quipped. But, have typewriter, will travel. And it wasn’t too long after his Alaskan trip that he found himself in Vietnam.
Typing may not be a dangerous job in the military but being in Vietnam in 1968 during the Tet Offensive meant you’re in the middle of a war wherever you went. Garner carried an old WWII-issued 45 for protection and had to dodge the constant barrage. With his classified job, he traveled all over the country.
It was Jan. 1, 1968, when Garner went on duty at the 24/7-run base. He grabbed some food and headed out into the dark. Then things hit the fan. He was walking by a chapel when the enemy dropped several rockets.
Garner was caught in the backblast of one of the Chinese rockets. It blew him across the street and knocked him unconscious. When someone woke him up, he was bleeding from the head. They bandaged the wounds and Garner got a couple of days off, but never received a Purple Heart for his injuries. Life on the base remained dangerous. The Axis took out a gate and killed one person.
“I had gone almost a full year without anything exciting happening and all that changed in a matter of two weeks,” he said.
While at the PX in Saigon, Garner ran into his nephew, who was a chopper pilot with a medical evac group. He was the last person to see him alive. His chopper went down outside Ben Wu and his body was never found.
Garner was a tech sergeant when he left Vietnam and came home to a less-than-warm welcoming (someone spit on him) at Bergstrom Air Force Base in Austin.
“It has taken the civilized population 50 years to thank us for what we did,” he said.
It was shortly thereafter that Garner retired from the service with 21 years, 8 months and 21 days. He went to Waco and discovered he liked it, so he stayed, working for the Department of Defense logistic agency before transferring to Waco.
Garner, now 81, was married twice, with his second marriage to May Geina on Dec. 24, 1993. They’ve been married 25 years. Combined, they have several children and grandchildren.
Despite the discouragement when he got home, Garner wouldn’t change a thing.
“My family had people that served in General Washington’s guard,” he said. “We’ve had people in every war and every fight. It’s something of a family tradition.”