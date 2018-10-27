Pamela (Wilkins) Peterson, 62, has had many beginnings and endings. She was one of the last students to attend Carver School in her native Waco before it shut down. She was also on the tail end of the Vietnam era and was part of the Women’s Army Corps before it was disbanded and the women were integrated into the regular Army in 1978.
Her childhood was a series of beginnings and endings, as well. She attended several schools in the Waco community, including R.L. Smith, which is now torn down; Dripping Springs Elementary School; Carver, which was then shut down; La Vega schools; and finally, Richfield High School, where she graduated in 1975.
During her high school years, she was in a work program at school, and she landed a job in downtown Waco at Zale’s Jewelers (it’s now a bank parking lot).
After her graduation, Peterson moved in with her grandparents for a time in Bastrop before going to work in Austin and moving there. She had thought about the military – her father had served – and was considering it when her father said if she went to college, and he paid, she better get good grades. “I thought, ‘What if I can’t?’” That’s when she decided she would pay for college herself by joining the military.
Peterson joined the Army her 19th birthday. Basic was held at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, followed by advanced training at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, in power generators. “Basic training was fun to me,” she said. “I loved basic training.”
Peterson had asked for air traffic control, but it was a six-month wait, and she didn’t want to wait that long. They told her she was mechanically inclined. In fact, they tried to recruit her at the AIT school, but she was insistent that she go overseas now.
So, Peterson went to Germany to work on generators. They were all sizes, from huge ones that power an entire building, to smaller ones that fit inside tanks and vehicles. “I liked the big ones because it’s not about mechanics at that point, it’s about electronics,” she said. “I kind of liked that.”
Peterson was stationed near Nuremburg, in the small town of Zirndorf, where she was assigned to the 156th Maintenance Company, 71st Support Command. “It was raining like hell every day for 30 days,” she said.
She was the only woman in a shop with nine men. For a time, she had to defend herself, as the men weren’t used to working with women. “I was surrounded by testosterone,” she said, laughing. When she was able to fix a 200-kilowatt generator that they had been unable to repair, it caused some resentment. “It was intimidating to a lot of guys,” Peterson said. “I actually paid attention in class.” She stayed on her guard until the men finally accepted her.
In addition to working in the shop with the men, Peterson was giving an extra assignment during the holiday season: unloading mail. She unloaded bags and bags of mail off 18-wheelers. Originally, she didn’t want to go, but it ended up benefiting her when she became the assistant mail clerk in her company.
Promoted to 1st sergeant
She was promoted to 1st sergeant and asked to be the company clerk. During all her downtime, she would study and take tests to earn additional points for faster promotion. As part of her job, she had to give orders from her boss to people well above her rank.
In all, Peterson spent three years in the service, discharging honorably in November 1978 as a Specialist 5.
Peterson returned to Waco and enrolled at MCC, but a marriage interrupted her schooling. Her husband was in the military, so she was traveling again, working wherever her husband was assigned. She even returned to Germany where she had been stationed. She had two children during the marriage, which later ended.
She came home to Texas to take care of her mother, and in the process, met Danny Peterson. They have been married 27 years this month and have five children between them and five grandchildren. Her husband had a job that led to more moving from place to place, which they did until her father passed away. She returned to Waco, and recently was diagnosed with a tumor on her brain and in her face. The doctors are monitoring it closely.
When it comes down to it, even though she had to “scrap” her way around the men in the military, Peterson is proud of her service.
“I think I would have done some things differently,” she said. “I think I would have stayed in.”