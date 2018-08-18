Many a soldier who’s fought in battle will tell you the same thing: the quality of their training made all the difference. But history shows that quality training wasn’t always available. It’s no secret that the U.S. Army had some training issues during World War II, especially in the Battle of the Bulge, one of the deadliest for Americans, with about 20,000 U.S. soldiers killed.
Othel M. Neely, 92, knows all there is to know about U.S. Army training. That’s what the Waco resident was responsible for during World War II.
“My deal is not very glamorous, but it was very important because if they did get in battle it may have saved lives,” Neely said.
He was born and raised with four other boys in Tolar, Texas — all of them served, including one who was shot down and killed during World War II. Neely graduated from Tolar High School and attended Tarleton for a year before transferring to Texas A&M, where he was a member of the Cadet Corps. In May 1945, he was drafted into the U.S. Army.
Basic training followed at Camp Crowder, Missouri, and Fort Polk, Louisiana, the place he would spend his short time in the military.
Neely was retained at Fort Polk for drill instruction. His cadre was tasked with ensuring the men attended all their training and formerly dismissed them at night. As field first sergeant, Neely got his own room upstairs in the barracks. Life was fairly routine, but Neely found it interesting.
“If you got a group out of the Northeast, they were a lot different from the group from the Southwest. Guys from the Southwest were more farm boys who had been around weapons,” Neely said.
Every six weeks, there’d be a new group; sometimes, the situation looked bleak for new candidates.
“One boy was just never going to shoot a rifle,” Neely said. “He just didn’t have the physical capabilities.”
Neely let the man squeeze off rounds while he aimed the rifle.
Another man was firing a bazooka, and when he fired it, the rifle attached to the bazooka jumped right out of his hand. “Some guys were not destined to be riflemen,” he said.
And some people didn’t want to learn. One man in the barracks refused to go to rifle training. He let his hair grow and did everything he could to be discharged. He did, however, take over the care and cleanup of the barracks, making the beds, mopping, etc. They just left him alone until he eventually got his discharge.
Neely served close to two years before he was discharged in October 1946. For a time, he lived with his parents and worked where he could. He returned to A&M in 1947, earning his bachelor’s degree in agriculture education.
He went to work as a school teacher at University High School (then Waco Tech). From there, he worked for the Waco Chamber of Commerce in the agriculture department, but changing times ended that position.
He went on to work for three years as the manager of the Heart of Texas Fair & Rodeo.
His career took a shift when he started representing the seed industry in the Texas Seed Trade Association, where he also became a lobbyist. He represented the industry for 29 years, but as the population shifted, pushing it away from the seed industry, he retired.
He also served as chairman of the Heart of Texas Builders Association, served on the board of the American Bank for roughly 30 years, and still works part time today in his own property business.
When he arrived in Waco, he was unmarried, but a good friend, Jim Wall, set Neely up with a blind date. Her name was Mary Ruth McFall, and the couple have been married for 61 years. Together, they had two girls and a boy, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Today, Neely’s happy with the life he’s lived. Now residing at The Delaney at Lake Waco, he’s proud of his service because he knows he would have gladly gone and fight. But what he did was equally important.
“I feel really good about it. I think we were doing a wonderful service for soldiers,” he said. “If we helped somebody save their life, that would have been very significant. Six weeks of training could be attributed to winning a battle or stopping an offensive movement by the enemy.
“I’ve been privileged to work with many successful businessmen and that’s been important to me. I was just a farm boy and I got to work with successful bankers and all kinds of businesses. I learned a lot, and it was really a joy for me.”