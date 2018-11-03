You might remember Woodway resident Nelson Ehirim. He wore jersey No. 51 in 2014 and played with Bryce Petty on the Baylor football team when they won their second Big 12 Championship in a row. What you might not know is that Ehirim, 30, also served nine years in military — three in the Reserves and the rest in active duty.
Born in Washington, D.C., Ehirim was raised in Austin by a single mother, a nurse, with the typical struggles a mother may face. Still, things went well for Ehirim, and he stood out in football. He graduated from Manor High School and played at Midwestern State University during undergraduate school. But that was before he met his future wife, Ashley Smith.
The Army runs deep in Ehirim’s family, so when he found he needed to make a living to raise his children, he naturally turned to the U.S. Army. “I was a father,” he said. “I needed to pay the bills.”
So, in 2008, Ehirim joined the Army in Wichita Falls. He went to basic training at Fort Benning, Georgia, in 2009, and, with his degree from Midwestern State, he went to Officer Candidate School, graduating as a second lieutenant. He received Airborne training and pre-ranger school, among others. He served as a field artillery officer and was trained on cannons. His first assignment was to Fort Sill, Oklahoma.
He wasn’t there long. Word got around that personnel were needed and Ehirim shipped out early to Fort Hood to fill the bill. He was stationed there for four years, serving as artillery officer with multi-launch rocket systems. He oversaw a platoon.
During his four years at Fort Hood, he was deployed throughout the United States for different jobs, including humanitarian relief in Houston after a hurricane. He and his soldiers were the Quick Reaction Force for Northern Command, designed to help where needed.
He also did a couple of rotations in the National Training Center at Fort Irwin in the Mojave Desert in California. During that time, he was responsible for making sure everything — vehicles, equipment, weapons and more — got there and back. He trained with the Air Force on loading C-130 planes, tanks and other vehicles. “It was fun,” he said.
Moving up in rank
Ehirim was promoted to first lieutenant, and then captain, before he left active duty in 2014. Ironically, it was after he left active service that he was deployed to Korea, and was stationed in Seoul for war games.
“The scenario is, in case we need to evacuate South Korea, what would that look like and how would that play out?” Ehirim said. They were busy all the time.
Ehirim said it was cold, but the people were nice. He spent about two months in Korea. He also served training time in California just before he deployed to Korea.
When Ehirim left active duty, he enrolled in Baylor University and joined the football team. He also was a member of the Baylor Veteran and Education and Transition Services (VETS), where he worked with his fellow veterans to assist them in making the transition to civilian life.
After he earned his master’s degree at Baylor in education, he enrolled in Purdue University while he was working at Waco ISD and got a dual master’s degree online.
In 2018, Ehirim finally decided it was time to get out of the reserves. He missed his children. He also discovered he didn’t care for teaching, even though he did coach football for a while.
Now married for eight years, he and his wife Ashley have three children. Today, Ehirim finally settled on a career as a police officer and firefighter with the Woodway Public Safety Department, a job he enjoys. He will graduate from the police academy on Nov. 28.
“It’s very, very, very fun. I like the people that work there, I like the community, I like the schedule,” he said. “I get to see kids more often than when I was coaching.”
Ehirim’s favorite part of the military was the leadrship, especially as an officer. “I feel like I am a pretty good leader and pretty compassionate so all of my soldiers, I feel like, their careers are a little better because I took that extra step for them, and that was very rewarding to me,” he said.
Bring out the best
“I think whether they (anyone) choose the military, law enforcement or education, I think public service is the most rewarding, the most thankless and the most noble lifestyle one can live,” Ehirim said. “… I think it brings out the best in everybody when those in public service are at their best.”
He added: “The military was fun, but it was tough. It changes you. It definitely changed me a lot.”