Nicholas Charles “Mickey” Brown never met a stranger. Instead, the 84-year-old McGregor resident might consider strangers more as friends he hadn’t met yet.
“I was never shy of making friends,” he said. “I don’t meet strangers.”
Born and raised in Crawford by his grandmother, Brown grew up during a time of school segregation and cotton farming, spending his summers earning money by picking it and hauling hay. He attended school at Crawford, but it only went to the eighth grade. He spent two years in Valley Mills and his final two at McGregor, where he graduated in 1951.
An athlete who played baseball and football, Brown attended Jarvis Christian College for a short while on a football scholarship before returning home. His grandmother, who raised him, decided if he wasn’t going to college, he would go to work. But a cousin suggested they join the service instead. Brown was 17 at the time.
Brown and the cousin decided to enlist in the Navy in January 1952 and were sent to basic training in San Diego, where they were split into different companies. Brown was in Company 50, where he was a right guard leading marches while on land.
His first ship — and tour of duty — was aboard the USS Sussex, a cargo ship that carried roughly about 85 people, along with food and supplies. Brown had never been on a ship before.
“Every time we went out to sea, if we hit breakwater that was kind of rough, I got seasick,” Brown said. He used to curl up around the gun turret when he was sick until the day he found someone else there, who was also sick. Becoming friends in sickness, they just laid together in the gun turret, feeling mighty ill.
At times, Brown was the only African-American on board. He never had a problem, though, except in boot camp, where a fellow sailor called him a derogatory name. It was the only time he remembers anything like that happening.
Serving as a steward’s mate, Brown and the Sussex went from Birmingham, Washington, to Hawaii, Japan, and finally to Korea and the Inchon Harbor, where their first load of cargo was ammunition. They were joined by many other ships, including another ship that carried Brown’s brother.
After offloading its cargo, the Sussex carried supplies to a little Dutch frigate above the 38th parallel. They were just 125 miles from the largest warm-water port in Russia. He never really went to shore, and the closest they came to fighting was to spring to general quarters when a plane flew overhead, but it wasn’t after the Sussex.
In all, Brown spent 30 months and 22 days on the Sussex before he was assigned to the USS Graffias, a refrigerator-cargo ship. He spent his time cleaning and painting and running boats for people who came back and forth from shore. In addition to supplying the Navy’s 7th Fleet, the Graffias carried food to refugees at different islands, including French Indochina, at the time the country was splitting into North versus South. They could still see signs of fighting before the French finally pulled out. In all, he spent about 11 months on the Graffias, after which time he left the service, but re-enlisted before his 30 days were up.
The last ship Brown served on was the USS Yorktown, one of his favorite assignments, as life on the huge aircraft carrier was very different. “It had as many people on it as live in McGregor,” he said. There was a basketball court on the hangar deck, and “they always had good food on there,” he added.
The length of three football fields, it held four or five squadrons of planes, which Brown would watch take off when the ship got closer to land. He saw more than his share of crashes, including a few fatalities.
His job as a hot-case man (among others) was one of his final lessons. Initially, he would close his eyes while catching the casements, but he burnt himself several times. He finally learned to open his eyes and catch it, reducing burns and injuries. He likened it to playing baseball, in that he played everything but catcher, because he couldn’t. Now, he felt he could play all positions.
In all, Brown served six years in the Navy, honorably discharging as a Seaman. He returned to Crawford in November 1957, briefly married, and then remarried Jackie Clark in 1972. Married for 46 years now, they have four children, more than a dozen grandchildren and as many great-grandchildren.
Brown went to work for the glass plant in Waco, retiring after 30 years of service there and eventually moving to McGregor.
As for the service, Brown said many a young man could benefit from joining. He himself wishes he stayed 30 years.
“I really think that’s the best thing that can happen to young men in this day and time. I believe the discipline that they get … they find out it’s not about them. It’s about everybody. It will make or break you. I think it’s what a whole lot of young men really need now.”