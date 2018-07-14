Waco resident Melvin E. “Mel” Baker, 88, grew up as a true country boy. Born and raised in the tiny community of Ocee, where the population was listed at 39 between the years of 1930 and 1950, this country boy would find himself a world away when he joined the U.S. Marine Corps at age 17.
Baker was the seventh-born child in a family of eight children and the youngest boy. He attended school at Highland Independent School District before transferring to McGregor for high school.
His father was a farmer and a self-taught mechanic who worked at Camp Hood in the motor pool. Baker, who grew up picking cotton, graduated from high school at age 16. He worked for a time at various jobs before he and a friend decided to join the Marine Corps. All his brothers had served: three in the U.S. Navy and one with a 33-year career in the Air Force.
On March 31, 1947, Baker was sworn in and sent to the San Diego Recruitment Depot for his basic training. He was trained in supplies and earned a sharpshooter badge by the time he was done with basic.
“War was pretty well over,” Baker said. “We (the U.S. military) were in occupation in Japan,” he said.
After boot camp, Baker was reassigned to Camp Pendleton for a time before he was sent to Guam as part of the 1st Brigade Medical Battalion.
To a 17-year-old, life on Guam was unusual to say the least. For one thing, the quonset huts had electricity but no air conditioning. And at night, the mosquitoes were so thick that “we had to use the DDT bombs before we could get to sleep,” he said.
For another thing, as part of his job, he drove one of two ambulances to pick up the sick and the dead. Baker saw his first corpse. “This old bare-footed country boy … to be over there and see my first corpse…” he said.
It was his second time he transported someone who died that made a deeper impression on him. When he arrived, the victim was lying on the floor. He had bled to death after he got into a fight with another man who cut his artery with a bottle opener.
Riding with the dead
“I was riding with the corpse in back over these spooky mountains,” he said. “It was really tragic.” The assailant had to stay behind in Guam to deal with his legal case.
The majority of his work, however, was transporting sick people. There were no war-related injuries, but there were still Japanese being routed out of caves and returned home.
There were no military women on Guam when he served; recreation was also in short supply. For fun, they would sometimes watch movies and had a football team. The food, he said, was OK, but he didn’t care for the Marines’ use of powdered milk.
They also walked around the island, where they could see vestiges of the war. Deep, black indentions marked many a cave from the flamethrowers.
“It was just as black as it could be,” he said. “We could see small ships still submerged in the water.”
Part of Baker’s unit went to China, while he stayed behind. When the boat returned, he was able to board it and return to the United States.
Getting the job done
His next assignment would be his last. After nearly two years in Guam, he was assigned to Camp Lejeune and the daily life of routine supply duty.
“I liked it overseas better,” he said. “There’s no structure in Guam. We can do what we needed to do to get the job done.”
On Jan. 31, 1950, Baker left the service as a buck sergeant. He recently had been married in May 1949 to Betty Jo Cook and he came back to Waco and attended school at Central City Community College. He worked at Jones Fine Breads before joining the VA and spending the rest of his career there.
And it wasn’t just a career in Marlin and Waco. Baker said they had some 15 moves over the course of his job, including to Washington, D.C., and Manila, Philippines, to the central VA office there, where he was attached to the embassy. His family went with him during his career.
On May 31, 1995, Baker retired from the VA with a total of 44 years, plus three in the Marines.
Among other things, Baker is a life member of Disabled American Veterans and VFW Post 2148. In addition, he is a 50-year Mason. He has four children, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He’s now in his 70th year of marriage.
A blessing to have served
But it’s his work with veterans that means the most: “I liked what I was doing, taking care of veterans,” he said. “A lot of people don’t like to go to work in the morning, but I have never had that feeling.
“I was proud of my Marine Corps service. Not everybody is as blessed as we have been.”