Despite being drafted into a combative war zone, Mexia resident Larry Graham would go again if he could. Now 71, the Buffalo, Texas, native graduated from high school there and went to work for a time in Dallas before he was drafted into the U.S. Army.
Graham was drafted on Dec. 6, 1967; he went to Fort Polk, Louisiana, before he was given a 15-day Christmas leave. When he returned, he was waiting to get orders for advanced training “to anywhere but Fort Polk,” Graham said. He ended up going two miles down the road to Tiger Land.
Graham was assigned to a transportation unit at Tiger Land, where he learned to drive a “deuce and half” (usually a 2½ -ton truck). He never repaired it. “I wouldn’t know how to put oil in them, but one of those later saved my life,” he said.
In May 1968, Graham got his orders for Vietnam. It was the first time he’d been on a plane. They flew to Hawaii — where the only thing Graham saw was palm trees — then to the Philippines, which was particularly fun for young men, as the Philippine girls all wore short skirts during that time.
When he landed in the country of Vietnam, he was surprised to find he’d been assigned to the 101st Airborne Unit, which he protested to no avail. He became a “cherry leg” in the unit, as he wasn’t a jumper and he was new, but during his time with them, “I was over there a year and I never saw anybody jump,” he said. “Vietnam was not the place to jump out of an airplane.”
Graham’s outfit of the 101st went to Hue, where they camped out in a graveyard. That was their base camp. They went out from there on various missions, mostly running convoys to take supplies to fire bases and places helicopters couldn’t get to. It was dangerous, to say the least, with much shooting and fighting along the way.
“The infantry had it bad bad,” Graham said. “Sometimes they’d stay out there 30 days.”
On his first turn at guard duty, he and another guy could see through special field glasses movement around the outside of the base. The men were scared; they didn’t know whether to shoot or not. At daybreak, the movement was discovered to be Army Rangers out on maneuvers.
Once, they went to Da Nang, where it took all day to drive just 60 miles. When he got there, there was a naval base with a cafeteria similar to Luby’s. After months of eating C-rations, Graham was in heaven. “I was stuffing food in my pockets,” he said. He stayed on China Beach, one of the prettiest beaches he’s ever seen.
When the outfit was headed back to its home base, it was ambushed along the way. Graham, who was driving a truck, was first in line and the first to be hit with mortar; then a rocket-propelled grenade hit the driver’s side and blew him out of the truck’s passenger side. He was peppered with shrapnel but was alert enough to crawl under what was left of the truck. Even worse, no one in the convoy could move because the now-defunct truck was blocking the road. Still, that truck saved his life.
“I looked really bad, but it looked worse than it was,” he said. No one was killed, but plenty of people were injured.
Because they couldn’t go anywhere, Navy jets were called in and hit the area with napalm, while the men sat there. There was nothing to do but watch. Graham eventually went to the aid station, but the shrapnel was left to come out on its own.
There was plenty of other battles and serious fighting, but Graham prefers not to talk about it. He did receive a Purple Heart for his injuries, along with an Army Commendation Medal with “V” device and a Bronze Star that he swears he has no idea why it was awarded.
Graham returned to the States a year later. It wasn’t a pleasant homecoming. Everywhere he went, the public was against him. The first thing he did when he got to Dallas was change and chuck his uniform. He spent his few remaining months with the Army at Ft. Stewart in Georgia before he was honorably discharged in December 1969 as a Specialist 4.
Graham returned to Buffalo and went to work for the post office, retiring after 34 years.
Over the years, Graham has suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, but didn’t know it. He suffered for years before he finally discovered what it was and was able to get help.
Despite everything, Graham would do it all again, “even if there was no draft,” he said, “I’d do it today.”