Robinson resident Kevin Davis, 33, declared in high school he would never join the military, and if he did, he’d certainly never become a Marine. But that was before 9-11, an event that changed his mind.
“I felt convicted to try and do something in response,” he said.
So he did. In July 2003, he was sworn into the Marines in Colorado Springs, where he grew up nearby. “I was always looking for adventure growing up. I wanted to challenge myself,” said Davis. “The Marines seemed like the best place to do that.”
Davis attended boot camp at the Marine Corps Recruitment Depot in San Diego; as part of his training, he initially was assigned as an assault-man but quickly was reassigned to reconnaissance. He received training at the 1st Recon Battalion at Camp Pendleton and Coronado Island for Survival, Evasion Resistance and Escape, or SERE training, as it’s more commonly known.
He also attended airborne school, where he did static line jumping (chute opens automatically). “We were all really nervous, but we’d never admit it,” he said of his first jump. The poor guy next to him had never been on an airplane before.
After all that training, Davis was assigned to Reconnaissance Battalion at Camp Schwab on Okinawa, Japan, where he would spend the bulk of his time in the military.
From Okinawa, Davis was deployed in 2004 to Al Anbar province on the heels of a U.S. bombing campaign and big push into the city of Fallujah in 2003. They had two main missions: identify and try to eliminate insurgents and build relationships with the locals.
To that end, the Marines conducted “knocks and talks” at people’s home to try and build a rapport and find out critical information. It was dangerous for both groups.
Putting lives at risk
“When you are asking for information like that, that potentially puts them at extreme risk,” he said of the locals they met. “But they know as soon as we leave they’re at risk.”
Although most of the heavy fighting was over, they did draw small-arms and mortar fire, but the biggest threat was often roadside bombs. In fact, his Humvee was destroyed by such a bomb when the vehicle drove over a culvert. “It took out the entire engine compartment,” he said. “My tire flew over the gunner in the vehicle in front.”
Davis had driven an older Humvee without any armor. But for 72 hours before his mission, the mechanics worked around the clock to get new vehicles complete with armor ready in time. “Those guys get a case of beer when I see them,” he said. “Had they not done that I’m sure I wouldn’t be here today.”
Davis returned to Japan and was deployed a second time on the USS Essex with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit. It was an amphibious carrier that transported troops and vertical lift planes and helicopters.
“We never deployed to a combat zone. The mission was to be ready to get wherever they were needed in the Western Pacific,” he said.
Kevin's favorite time
It was his favorite time in the military. They went to the Philippines for a time and Guam, where Davis slept on a hammock at a bay with a beautiful beach. It was his favorite time in the military. “I thought it was awesome. I slept like a baby,” he said.
In all, Davis spent four years in the Marines, deploying twice and leaving as a sergeant on July 7, 2007.
Davis returned to Colorado Springs, where he had been dating his high school sweetheart, Lizzy Powell. They were married in 2008 and have two children.
Lizzie was attending school at Baylor, so Davis moved to the area and worked for Zale’s (“which helped buy the engagement ring,” he said).
Lizzie was able to encourage Davis to attend college at MCC and then Baylor, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. He went to work at the VA processing claims but applied for a job with the FBI. Although he passed the initial tests, the FBI had a hiring freeze for six weeks. He was close to being accepted when he developed what doctors thought was a case of appendicitis. It turned out to be a rare form of cancer of the appendix. There’s only about 1,000 cases a year globally. He had to have emergency surgery.
Davis underwent a second surgery to remove cancer in his lymph nodes. He took eight rounds of chemo before he got so sick he couldn’t take additional treatments. Still, it was enough. He’s been in remission since September 2014.
After his recovery, Davis decided he wanted a position to connect more relationally with others and a week later, a job opened at Baylor, and he became the first manager of the Veteran Educational and Transition Services, a move he’s deeply satisfied with.
Having faith and being thankful
“My faith developed a lot in the military,” Davis said. “God’s creation is on both sides of war. My experience forces me to wrestle with that. I’m thankful for what the military taught me.”