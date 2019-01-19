Robinson resident John Knue grew up in a large and loving family in rural Southern Indiana. He’s the oldest of six children. When he was growing up, his grandmother lived with the family, and his grandfather on his mother’s side lived next door.
“When we sat down to dinner, there was 10 of us,” he said.
Knue graduated from North Dearborn High School in 1968 and worked for a time in construction before he decided to enroll in college in civil engineering in nearby Cincinnati, Ohio. It was a disaster, and he readily admits he did poorly. “I just wasn’t ready,” he said. He was put on scholastic probation and decided not to return.
“I needed a complete change in my life,” Knue said.
He decided to enroll in the Air Force.
“It turned out to be the second-best decision of my life,” Knue said. “I married the first one.”
In December 1968, he entered the Air Force and took his basic training at Lackland Air Force Base. With his experience in construction, his college courses and high school classes, he was able to test out of advance training and was awarded his tech specialty in civil engineering. He went to his first duty station at Charleston Air Force Base in South Carolina.
There, Knue worked in civil engineering as a facility engineer for just about everything on the base. He was there when the first C-5 cargo aircraft arrived on the base. It was so large, Knue had the airplane markings on the runway redone to accommodate it.
After about a year and half, he was sent to advance training for Vietnam, and in November 1970 arrived in Cam Ranh Bay with Unit 554 Civil Engineering Squad in heavy repair construction.
“Our nickname was ‘Red Horse,’” he said of the combat engineers. In fact, 554 was the last Red Horse unit in Vietnam.
The unit would do all its preparation at Cam Ranh Bay and then was sent out to various locations in Vietnam for repair and rehab. His travels, usually by a C-130s and C-123s, took him all over Vietnam: twice to Da Nang, to Nha Trang, Hon Tre Island, Pleiku, and, finally, the Saigon area, mainly around Tan Son Nhut.
Only when they traveled by convoy did they face the most danger. When they went off-site, they carried their weapons, as they never knew what they might encounter. In fact, when Knue wasn’t doing his other duties, he would take his turn as gunner on the back of a truck. “Pleiku was where most of the heat was,” Knue said.
The convoy was attacked once, but Knue declined to talk about it.
Knue left a month early and returned to Craig AFB in Selma, Alabama. In December 1971, he married Carol Dierckman, his high school sweetheart.
“She was a good military wife,” Knue said. “She adjusted very well.”
They stayed in Alabama until December 1972, when they were sent to Bergstrom AFB in Austin. He worked as an engineering tech for a tactical wing. By this time, he was a staff sergeant. In February 1975, he went to Sheppard AFB in Wichita Falls to work as an instructor in civil engineering career field.
This was a “wonderful” assignment for him, he said, as he was able to acquire a bachelor’s degree in occupational education. He spent three years there. It benefited him in untold ways, including allowing him to go to Officers Candidate School, and in November of 1978, he was commissioned as a 2nd lieutenant. He was reassigned back to Bergstrom AFB, working this time in logistics.
In July 1980, the family was transferred to Italy to Livorno Army post at Camp Darby. The Air Force had a small squadron. He oversaw a war reserve, material stockpiled to support forces during the Cold War. He had about 45 GIs working for him.
In 1982, he was reassigned to Frankfort, Germany to the international airport. He was charged with taking care of 69 postal service centers around Europe. In 1983, they relocated the detachment to Ramstein Air Base as part of USAFE, or United States Air Force Europe. There, he did the same job until January 1985, until he reported to Lowry AFB in Denver, Colorado.
In July 1988, he made major and in 1989, he was reassigned back to Bergstrom. He stayed over a year and retired on Sept. 1, 1990, after nearly 22 years of service.
The family, now with two children, moved to Robinson, and Knue taught for nine years at Texas State Technical College followed by 17 years at Baylor University. He also has spent 20 years with the Robinson Fire Department and volunteers weekly at the Veterans One Stop. He returned to college and got his doctorate degree in training and technology from the University of North Texas in 1998.
“My Air Force career was great,” Knue said. “It was good for me. I would do it all over again.”