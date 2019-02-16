Waco resident John Craine, 77, is a born storyteller. If you listen to him talk about his time in the U.S. Navy, you can picture him gliding beneath the water in a submarine against a backdrop of a beautiful, wide-open ocean.
Ironically, the Springhill, Louisiana native joined the Navy to get away from his many responsibilities that came from working at his father’s gas station. He would go after school at 3 and get off at 9 p.m. on weekdays; he worked Saturdays and Sundays and summers, too. He was ready to do something else. By his senior year, he quit school and joined in 1958, finishing his diploma in the Navy.
His first stop was San Diego, where he received his basic training. His job was machinist’s mate, but he spent his first year driving around a captain there. He finally was assigned to a destroyer, but when he saw it, he didn’t like it. He told his captain, who said the only alternative was volunteering on a submarine. Besides, he’d make extra money for serving on a sub. He decided to go for it.
Training was in New London, Connecticut, and it was anything but dull. One exercise they had to do was swim to the top of a 150-foot tower. Craine, who was second to last in line, ended in the front of the line after they started at the end instead of the beginning. The first guy who went into the tower didn’t make it and ended up back in the opening chamber, coughing and sputtering. Then, it was Craine’s turn.
“I had enough air left to holler,” he said.
After three months of training, he was assigned to the Tang-class submarine, the USS Harder. The first Harder sank, but the second Harder was part of a conversion program for World War II submarines, which incorporated German-type U-boat technology in the U.S. Navy’s design.
He put in for Hawaii, but got Charleston, South Carolina, for a home base. His ship held about 80 men, and it was so packed there wasn’t always a place to sleep. “We had more men on the ship than there were bunks for,” he said. Working four hours on and eight hours off, the sailors would have to search for a place to sleep.
Calm, quiet and peaceful
“It’s surprisingly quiet,” Craine said of the submarine. “When it goes down, it’s very noisy, but once it’s under the water, it’s really, really calm, quiet and peaceful.”
Wherever they went, they spent most of their time in training exercises. The Harder worked in concert with the U.S. Air Force, which was tasked with trying to find the submarine when it was underwater, as were other ships. In the Mediterranean, the water was so shallow the airplanes could see the outline of the ship, Craine said.
The most time they spent under water was about 90 days. They would “snorkel” by raising a pipe that brought in air to run the engines that charged the batteries they used underwater.
Once, when they were in Florida, he was on deck watching a training exercise. A man from the Harder would have to swim out to retrieve the “torpedo” by hooking it up to a rope. Craine told the guy he was interested in the job, and they went to the captain, who reminded Craine it wasn’t a one-time deal. He agreed to take it anyway.
Two weeks went by and all was well. Then, they went to Nova Scotia. Craine was unable to get a replacement while they were deployed.
He did get to enjoy a perk: the captain provided a shot of brandy as a warm-up after every swim. Since he didn’t drink brandy, he sold his shots for $5 each until the captain found out and put an end to that perk.
The Harder also spent time monitoring traffic out of Russia during the Cold War. “It was just we let you know we know what’s going on,” he said.
Craine spent four years in the military, honorably discharging in 1962 as a third-class machinist’s mate. He returned to Louisiana, spent two years in the Reserves, and went to work for an aluminum window company, retiring in Woodville, Texas, after 40 years, much traveling and many promotions.
He met and married Nancy Martin, a native of Waskom, in 1964. They will celebrate 55 years of marriage this year. They have two daughters and two grandsons (both of whom are Eagle Scouts). The family moved to Waco in 2001.
Craine enjoyed his time in the military. “It was all exciting. I was young. I liked traveling and going to a lot of different places,” he said. “I personally think every young man should serve at least two years in the military. It teaches you responsibility and self-discipline.”