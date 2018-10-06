Jim Murphy is proud of his time in the U.S. Air Force.
“I spent 27 years serving my country, and I got a great deal of satisfaction out of it,” said Murphy, 77, a Waco native and Baylor graduate.
If he sounds like a recruitment poster, he did seven years of that with the Air Force. But that’s not why he touts it. To him, the U.S. Air Force is the best possible outfit for young people to find adventure and excitement.
He didn’t always feel that way. A University High School graduate, Murphy had only been out of state once: as the winner of a soap box derby, he went to the nationals in Akron, Ohio. “It was kind of special to me back at that time,” Murphy said.
“I felt it was my civic duty,” he said of joining the Air Force. He intended to do his four years with the service and get out.
U.S. AIR FORCE
Murphy enrolled in Baylor University and entered the ROTC program, earning a four-year degree and a commission as a second lieutenant in the Air Force. “That was a very special day in my life, one of the proudest days,” he said. His only exposure to the military was the John Connally Air Force Base. “I thought it (the Air Force) was a first-class organization, so I decided to enlist and serve my country that way,” he said. He had no desire to fly.
Instead, Murphy wanted to be a public information officer, but for a time, the Air Force sent him to Radar School. He went to Vietnam in 1968 to a small radar site in the southernmost tip of the country. He served as an air weapons controller in the Mekong Delta region in the small city of Cà Mau.
Coming under attack
For the first few weeks, all was quiet. In fact, upon his arrival there, he was told he was “lucky” because the Viet Cong had left them alone. That was just before the Tet Offensive. “All hell broke loose,” he said. Their site came under heavy rocket and mortar attacks — more than half a dozen — including the last one, which destroyed the radar equipment. Fortunately, no one was injured.
Positioned with the Army, helicopter gunships flew the perimeter at night, and in the morning, the fighter jets came and took over. After it was all over, a major told the tactical control squadron some chilling words, which Murphy said he will take to his grave. “He said, ‘Gentlemen, you are very damn lucky to be alive, because they had 700 fighters; we had a 150 total U.S.,’” Murphy said.
He was transferred to an island off the coast of Nha Trang, a major improvement. They weren’t bothered by the Viet Cong. It was called Air Defense Radar, but there was no air defense, so they advised pilots on air traffic and helped them recover if they ran low on fuel or needed assistance. “It was a very rewarding job because we were helping airmen get back to their base,” Murphy said. He spent about 10 months on the island.
By this time, Murphy was a captain. He returned to the States and cross-trained into public information. He attended the Department of Defense Information School in Indianapolis before going to Langley AFB to begin his new career. He then transferred to Newport News, in Hampton, Virginia, where he handled everything from media inquiries and news reports, to events and more.
Murphy took a leave of absence to attend school and earn his master’s degree at the American University in Washington, D.C., with an emphasis on print journalism. That was before the draft ended. Once it ended, there was a need for more recruiters. “Much to my chagrin, I was put into volunteer recruiting,” he said.
Turned out, Murphy loved the job. They even converted a tractor-trailer into a rolling classroom. “I don’t have any regrets. I ended up spending seven years doing it. I enjoyed it,” he said.
After this assignment, Murphy’s name came up in a search for Air Defense Radar. They sent him to a site in the DMZ in South Korea. He called it quiet for the most part, except for the occasional infiltration of a North Korean, “but the South Koreans took care of that,” he said.
He worked at Wright-Patterson AFB for a time, where his career took off. They transferred him to the Pentagon, and he oversaw worldwide security and policy review. The last two years of his assignment, he had six women dubbed Murphy’s Angels. “They were a sharp group of ladies,” he said.
Murphy stayed at the Pentagon for four years before returning to Dayton, Ohio, to build exhibits that traveled to state and county fairs. His unit was deactivated in 1992, so he decided to retire. He was a full colonel who had earned, among other medals, a Bronze Star for his service in Vietnam.
Murphy did several jobs when he left the Air Force, including serving as a marketing director for the American Cancer Society. He also drove a school bus, which he remembers with fondness, along with a stint at Disney World. He finally returned to Waco.
“My life has come full circle,” said the father of two and grandfather of nine. “I had such an enjoyable and rewarding career. It was the best thing that happened to me.”