For many years, Waco resident Jessie Courtney, 73, wouldn’t talk about his military experience during the Vietnam War. It took plenty of hard work for Courtney to come to terms with everything and open up about his experience with the U.S. Marines.
Courtney was born and raised south of Waco in Downsville. “I grew up very poor, with not much of anything,” he said, adding he had six other siblings.
Before starting the 12th grade in high school, Courtney decided it was time to join the Marines, and that’s just what he did on June 10, 1963. “I wanted a better life, and the military was the best chance in those days,” he said.
Basic training was held at the San Diego Marine Corps Depot, where Courtney became a tanker, beginning as a mechanic. It wasn’t too long before he was driving, as well. He was stationed with the 1st Tank Battalion of the 1st Marine Division in Camp Pendleton, California.
In 1965, he was transferred to Okinawa, where he would deploy for about six weeks at a time to Da Nang in Vietnam. At the time, it was relatively quiet. “It was no fun, but it wasn’t bad at that time,” he said.
He served a year before he came back to Camp LeJeune, North Carolina, and served with the 2nd Tank Battalion, 2nd Marine Division. Not quite a year later, Courtney would find himself back in Vietnam, this time stationed in Da Nang, which by now had become a bit of a hot spot. It was September 1967.
Now an E-5, Courtney served with the 1st Tank Battalion of the 1st Marine Division.
Sleepless nights
“It wasn’t anything pleasant. It was tough,” he said. “There were lots of sleepless nights, and lots of scary nights. We had quite a few battles.”
But the worst was yet to come. On Jan. 30. 1968, the North Vietnamese Army and the Viet Cong launched the Tet Offensive.
Courtney’s outfit left Da Nang and went to Phu Bai, where there was more combat. Things got bad, so they moved out and set up a perimeter outside Hue City. The fighting at the time had become intense, and Courtney said they came under fire from a cathedral. He lost several comrades.
“It’s a devastating thing to see them fall,” he said. “I always wondered if I would get out alive.”
The cathedral was infested with Viet Cong. At the time, he was in charge of five tanks as a tank commander. They returned fire on the cathedral, and by the time they were done, the church was leveled. Still, the enemy continued to fire from the ruins of the church. Courtney called in a flame thrower tank, and after that, there were no more sounds coming from the church.
During the Vietnam War, statistics show the Marines suffered 66,227 killed or wounded (22.5 percent) or almost one of every four Marines who served.
By July 1969, he had returned to Camp LeJeune. He was honorably discharged as a sergeant E-5 after serving 11 years, six months and 29 days. But for Courtney, the war was not over.
Nightmares & flashbacks
During Vietnam, he lost sight in his right eye and most of his hearing. He was blown out of his tank by a 500-pound anti-tank mine. He also suffered severely from post-traumatic stress disorder. And, there was another element: a lack of acceptance. When Courtney returned from Vietnam, he was pummeled with rotten eggs and tomatoes; someone spat on him.
Courtney suffered for some years and would not talk about his experience to anyone. Eventually, however, he recieved good therapy and was placed on medication. “I do pretty good now,” he said. “I still can’t stand closed-in spaces,” he said, adding that he still suffers from nightmares and flashbacks.
However, Courtney was able to go on with his life. “I’m grateful for that,” he said.
On May 7, 2016, he married Marivale Gomez; between them, they have four sons and five grandchildren.
After several odd jobs, Courtney went to work for the VA as a groundskeeper until he retired in 1998. Although he was disappointed with the way he was treated when he returned home, it hasn’t changed his love for his country one bit.
“I’m proud that I have been able to serve. If I could, I would do it again,” he said. “People don’t understand that we, as veterans, have been through a lot — not for ourselves, but for our people and our country. That’s why I fly those flags (Marine and American). It’s not about what I can get, it’s about the service I can give to my country and the people of the United States.”