Some say it’s the deadliest aircraft in the U.S. Air Force, as the AC-130 Spectre is a heavily armed plane with firing ports for an array of cannons, howitzers and Gatling guns. A converted cargo ship, the AC-130 that Waco resident Jerry Cutrer, 79, flew in over Vietnam had a 40 mm gun from a Navy ship, two 20 mm cannons and a 105 mm howitzer that came from an Army tank.
Cutrer, who was born and raised in New Orleans, entered the U.S. Air Force after high school in May 1958. Originally trained to be a flight mechanic on a four-engine aircraft, he worked for a year in Little Rock, Arkansas, before he was sent to Edmonton in Alberta, Canada, to the Royal Canadian Air Force Station Namao.
“That was an adventure,” he said.
It was during the Cold War and airplanes sat on alert 24/7. It was bitterly cold, with the temperature dropping to well-below zero. He served for a time as a mechanic before transitioning to instructor on the AC-130, teaching others how to use the infrared light.
While Canada may have been exciting, even more of an adventure was to come for Cutrer when he served twice in Vietnam.
The first time Cutrer found himself involved with the Vietnam War, he was stationed in Thailand but flew with the crew over the Ho Chi Minh Trail as a flare kicker. Flying in the C-123, it was low-keyed at the time in 1967. No guns were on the ship. “We got shot at, but we didn’t get the heavy artillery back then,” he said.
After a year in Vietnam, Cutrer returned to the States to England AFB in Louisiana. He became a crew chief on the AC-47 Spooky, “one of the best planes ever made,” he said. He then went to Lockbourne, Ohio, serving again as crew chief, but this time on the AC-130. He volunteered to fly the gunship, which was stationed in Ubon, Thailand, at the Royal Thai AFB. It was September 1969, and things where much hotter.
“I didn’t know what I was in for,” he said. “Had I known … I wouldn’t have volunteered.”
He was a crew member on the ship with plenty of gunners. His job was to spot guns that were shooting at them by hanging out the back of the plane as they flew over the Ho Chi Minh Trail. He would radio information to the pilot, telling him which way to break. His official title was illuminator operator, but every time he lit it up, “the world would open up with anti-aircraft fire,” he said.
They lost two airplanes out of six and quit using the illuminator.
He had a close call one night, nearly being shot down. It was his first night, and someone made a wrong call. When the missile came up, he put his hands on top of his head, as if to ward off a blow.
“I swear it peeled the paint it was so close. It cracks and pops as it goes by. You can smell it and see the projectile. It scared the hell out of me,” he said.
He had an even closer call when the plane was actually hit with two surface-to-air missiles; shrapnel took out the No. 3 engine and went into the ceiling, taking out part of the hydraulics. Instead of lowering the landing gear automatically, Cutrer had to hand-crank it down while hydraulic fluid spilled on him from above. No one was killed, but one gunner got a belly full of shrapnel. They managed to make it back to Ubon.
In all, Cutrer flew 88 missions with 369 combat hours. Among others, he earned two Distinguished Flying Crosses, including one where he saved the crew and the plane from a burning flare.
After returning to the States, Cutrer decided to cross-train in another field and went to school, taking electronics. He worked on repairing weather equipment, retiring out of Barksdale, California, in September 1980 as a senior master sergeant. He had served in 17 different stations and earned eight Air Medals and five Air Force Commendation Medals, in addition to his two Distinguished Flying Crosses.
Cutrer went to work for a shipyard in Louisiana for a couple of years before moving to Civil Service as a missile quality control inspector. He worked there about six years before he retired.
In 1981, he married Dianna Lawless. Together, they have six children, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
It’s been some 38 years since he served, but he still has deep feelings regarding his experience. He lost a good friend who took his place on a mission and was killed. He still has survivor’s guilt today.
But despite everything, it was an experience he will never forget.
“You couldn’t give me a million dollars to do it over again, but I wouldn’t take a million dollars for the experience,” he said.
