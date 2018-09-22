It’s been some 75 years since Jack D. Keltner served in the military. Yet, Keltner, 93, still remembers what it was like. He hadn’t planned to serve, but that’s what ended up happening.
Born and raised in the country near McGregor, Keltner worked on the family farm, picking cotton and driving tractors. “I just lived here 93 years,” he joked.
He attended local schools, graduating from McGregor High School. He left to attend John Tarleton University in Stephenville, where he studied animal husbandry. But Keltner had to leave college when he had a ruptured hernia and had to have emergency surgery. While he was in recovery, a doctor told him he would never serve in the military, but he was drafted not long afterward.
In October 1943, Keltner was assigned to the U.S. Coast Guard boot camp in St. Augustine, Florida. “When I walked into boot camp, everybody was hollering, ‘You’ll be sorry,’ ’’ he said. In boot camp he was a platoon guide, who walked out in front of the troops when they were marching.
In January 1944, he went to the Manhattan Beach Training Station briefly before transferring to Capital Radio Engineering Institute in Silver Springs, Maryland, training to be an electronics technician.
In May 1944, he was assigned to a Coast Guard operating base in Detroit, Michigan. During his time there, Keltner traveled around the Great Lakes repairing electronics on Coast Guard bases and light ships (ships that served as a lighthouse on the water.) Sometimes he would repair ships on the water.
In January 1945, he was sent for additional training at the Coast Guard Electronic Training Station in Groton, Connecticut, where he studied sonar, radar and loran (Long Range Navigation). It was on a big river close to a submarine base, where Keltner could watch the subs come and go. “I was there for a long time,” he said. “I studied all kinds of electronics.” He had no idea where he was headed next.
Turns out, Keltner was sent to San Juan, Puerto Rico in the wintertime, where he said it was nice and balmy. They ran into some heavy waves in the Bermuda Triangle, where he said they underwent ‘abandoned ship’ exercises. They were in the front of the ship and the bow would raise up very high and slam back down, splashing everyone taking part in the exercise.
He was assigned to Coast Guard Unit 361, a loran unit. They were housed in Puerto Rican Army barracks and swam in the surf for fun. “We ate fried bananas every day,” he said.
His last assignment was in Port aux Basques, Newfoundland, with CG Unit 341. It was summertime, yet there was snow everywhere. In Nova Scotia, Keltner said he could walk alongside the ship, the ice was so thick. He never cared for traveling by ship, as the bunks “were about that far off your nose, and the living conditions weren’t great,” he added.
Once he arrived, Keltner said, “We were snowed in all the time. In two weeks’ time, I went from sun to snow.”
They lived in Quonset huts and ensured all the electronics equipment were kept in good working order. His biggest excitement came when a fellow Coast Guard officer got drunk and pushed seven trucks through a stop sign. The man wired Keltner, “Tex, send me $100,” for the bail money.
Keltner was sent to Boston, where he was honorably discharged as electronics technician 2nd Class on June 10, 1946, a week after he returned to the States. He was just 21 years old when he returned to McGregor and civilian life.
Keltner attended night college at Baylor University while he was working full time. He transferred to North Texas State University in Denton when Baylor wouldn’t accept his Tarleton credits. He graduated with a degree in business administration and returned to McGregor, where he took employment with the local school district. That was the start of a 37-year career in which he served as principal, superintendent and, after retirement, as president of the school board.
Keltner married Doris Reid, and together, they had a son. Later, he remarried Darlene Davis and gained two stepdaughters. He also has one grandchild. Both women have since passed away.
Ready, willing and able
Although he never served combat, he was ready, willing and able. And he’s happy with the time he did serve and what he did while he was there.
“I enjoyed every minute of it — good and bad.” Keltner said.