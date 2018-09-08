Howard Allen Sykes reached a major milestone this week. The centenarian turned 100 years old.
He’s a long way from 1918 and the farm he grew up on in Clatonia, Nebraska, where at the time they used steam engines and horses to harvest the wheat. A series of moves took place during his childhood, including one to Dewitt, Nebraska, where he threw the local paper. The family then moved to the small town of Hallam, Nebraska, where his father had a service station and a tank wagon to provide fuel to the farm trade. Sykes helped where he could.
In 1937, Sykes graduated from Hallam High School and enrolled at the University of Nebraska in 1938. His attendance there included four years of Reserve Officers Training Corps. He graduated with a degree in geology and became a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army in 1942.
He was sent to armor/ordnance school at Fort Knox, Kentucky. They had all kinds of tanks and weapons. He attended Officers Training School, where he was assigned to a maintenance unit of the armored division.
“I knew something about mechanics,” Sykes said. He had helped service and maintain cars when his dad bought the service station. It was a logical fit.
From that point on, Sykes received various assignments, including desert maneuvers in the Mojave Desert. “We were making tracks in the sand,” he said, referring to the motorcycles and half-tracks they tested for extreme conditions on highway, secondary roads and cross country.
When Sykes returned to Fort Knox, it was with none other than John Harley himself, training GIs in how to tear apart and put motorcycles back together. But before long, they had disbanded the program. He moved into wheeled vehicles such as trucks, tanks and jeeps.
It wasn’t much longer before Sykes was shipped overseas with an armored battalion during World War II in a support capacity. They went first to New Guinea, the Philippines (Manila and North San Fernando) and finally, Japan, after the war had ended. The fighters always went in first, he said.
The battalion disbanded one of its companies and the personnel dispersed. Sykes was assigned to the Fifth Army, where the next day they made him an ordnance officer. He also later became company commander. Their job was to maintain the DUKWS (or colloquially, Ducks), vehicles that could run on both water and land. In fact, he oversaw approximately 20 such companies.
Although Sykes didn’t encounter much fighting, there were occasional tense moments. Once, a Japanese soldier had gotten hold of and repaired a DC 3, which belly-landed near the campsite where the men were set up. “Those Japanese scattered out (trying to hide),” he said. Fortunately, the MPs were able to round them all up. There was also bombing from the enemy while they were in the Philippines.
The war ended for Sykes in San Fernando, but he had shipments to take to Nagoya, Japan. It was about a 40-mile trip to the shore through a channel, and they encountered plenty of mines floating in the bay. Ships ahead of Sykes’ would detonate the mines. “We had to make sure we didn’t get near them,” he said. There in Japan he saw the vestiges of war in the form of many destroyed buildings. They had little interaction with the locals, but they were there to help rebuild in Japan, with Sykes handling all things maintenance.
One of the things Sykes taught others was efficiency. The men learned to take the truck wheels and drill holes, replacing the grease with oil. It helped to extend the life of the vehicle.
Before he returned to the States, he had been promoted to captain, then major.
Sykes left full-time service but stayed in the Reserves, where he would go on to achieve the rank of colonel. Early in his military career, he married Wilma Carsten, who passed away after 73 years of marriage. Together, they had two children, two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Sykes enrolled in graduate school at the University of Nebraska and later went to work for Gulf Oil as a geologist. He was employed in the oil business for many years. He moved from Nebraska to Tulsa, Oklahoma, and eventually to Waco to be near family after his wife died.
Sykes retired from the military in 1972 after some 30 years of service. Before he officially retired, he was recalled during the Cuban Missile Crisis to Fort Sill, Oklahoma. He had to take a year off work to attend his military duties.
Today, at 100 years, his recall is amazing; even if the details may be faint, one thought lingers: he was very proud to serve his country.