Holly (Koon) Clow, 43, wanted an adventure. Fresh from high school graduation in West, the Waco native had joined the military through the delayed entry program and was ready to go when she graduated in June 1994.
“As a kid, I always thought I would be in the Air Force,” Clow said. But the marketing at the time for the U.S. Navy was heavy, and she ended up joining it instead. “I thought I’d have an adventure,” she added.
And that she did. Clow would go on to spend 20 years in the Navy, deploying five times on three different ships, visiting every continent.
It started, however, with boot camp in Orlando, Florida, at a location that is now closed. (Illinois has the only camp left in the Navy, Clow said.)
She was assigned to a Naval Submarine Base in San Diego, where she worked as an MP (military police). That ended up being a three-year gig, at which time Clow left the Navy in 1997.
She re-enlisted in August 2017, serving as an engineman, a career she didn’t really care for. She applied to be a cook, and — after trying to keep her in her current job — was eventually sent for extensive schooling in everything from cake decorating and meal preparation, to sanitation and fine dining.
In August 2000, she was assigned to her first ship, the USS Comstock (LSD-45). Women, Clow said, were only allowed at the time on tender or supply ships, no destroyers and the like. “Today, we’re on every single one of those,” she said.
She served on the Comstock as an engineman working in the main machinery room from 2000 to 2003. They were on liberty port in Darwin, Australia when 9/11 happened and everyone was recalled to the ship. “We didn’t know what was going on,” Clow said. “All the locals in Australia helped get the word out and got everyone back to the ship.” The Comstock was sent to the area and waited on standby for orders but was never activated.
Doing what she loved
In 2003, Clow became a cook, transferring into the food service division while she was still an engineman. That was on her second ship, the USS Germantown (LSD-42). It was a job she loved, despite the grueling hours. She spent more than 50 percent of her time in the kitchen at night, baking and preparing breakfast.
The cooks prepared four meals a day and all holidays and birthdays. There was someone always in the kitchen. In addition, they had other duties, such as standing guard, cleaning the officers’ quarters, and even fighting fires and floods.
She took readily to her new job. “I loved it and I learned a lot. We were always busy,” Clow said. “That was one of my best ships—the Germantown.”
Her favorite time was late at night, sitting on the deck with the other girls and watching the sunrise. One trip through the Suez Canal fascinated her, as everyone was on standby keeping watch. It took hours to go through the canal.
Clow served on the Germantown from 2003 to 2007, then went to shore duty at the Naval Air Station in Kingsville. With no gallery, Clow described it more like a hotel, with the staff serving at the barracks. They oversaw a lot of other things, as well, including inspections, ground maintenance and more.
In 2010, the U.S. Navy was augmenting Army staff and included Clow, as they were looking for a Navy cook. She trained and deployed with the Army to Camp Arifjan in Kuwait. It ended up being a desk job in a medical facility. She also had a shooter position, where she carried her M16 and 9 MM on escorted trips.
She returned to Kingsville in 2011 and was transferred to her last ship: the USS McFaul (DD6-74) in Norfolk. She was deployed and 12 days away from coming home when the Benghazi, Libya attack occurred in 2012. “We sat off the coast of Libya for months,” she said.
She ended up serving at the Northwest annex in Chesapeake, where she was a cook and the leading petty officer of base beautification. On Sept. 17, 2017, after some 20 years with the Navy, Clow retired as an E-6, and returned to Waco, and went to work for Aramark at Baylor.
“My biggest thing is getting adjusted,” said the mother of two. “I’m used to team work and camaraderie. It’s like family.”
She had made lifelong friends that she stays in close touch with and even visits occasionally. “You make lifelong friends, more so than high school,” she said.
Clow concluded: “I loved it (the Navy). It made me who I am, and it’s given me a really good job.”