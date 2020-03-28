In the 20-some years he served in the military, Lacy Lakeview resident Henry Donald Kasper, 76, saw many places, including Germany, France, Belgium and Korea. Kasper, a Chicago native, joined the U.S. Army when he was 18 at a time when unemployment prompted many a young man to join.
He attended basic and advanced training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, and Fort Lee, Virginia, in engineering on construction of roads and buildings.
His first assignment found him in Orleans, France, serving with the 555th Engineering Battalion, nicknamed the “Triple Nickel.” They helped the French during the Cold War and the Cuban Missile Crisis. In fact, “We were extended six months because of it (Cuban Missile Crisis),” Kasper said.
Along with NATO French and American forces, they helped to rebuild part of a military installation. By this time, he was an Army Specialist 4. Located just 65 miles from Paris, Kasper said that’s where most of the men went in their spare time or when they weren’t on full alert, standing ready to go at a moment’s notice. He spent 2½ years there.
Kasper sailed back to the States and went to Fort Eustis in Virginia. He decided to change his job and went into a transportation outfit as a transportation specialist coordinator that helps move troops, household goods for dependents, and all military equipment. He spent a year and a half there before he was sent to Vietnam.
Kasper wound up in Qui Nhon in August 1965. Located in Central Vietnam, he served with the 71st Transportation Company.
“It was hot and miserable,” he said.
Living in pup tents, they traveled along the main highways, moving food, ammunition, military equipment and the like to the inner country.
“It was dangerous,” Kasper said. “We lost a couple of vehicles over there. We were very lucky.”
He carried an M-16 and an M-1. He did fire at someone but doesn’t know if he hit them or not.
Kasper returned to the States and was assigned to the 10th Aviation Group at Fort Benning, Georgia. His job was to help prepare helicopter companies for Vietnam duty.
While at Fort Benning, Kasper met Shirley Graham, a native of Lancaster, Pennsylvania. She was a clerk/typist for the same outfit that Kasper served in. After a short engagement, they were married. Shirley stayed in the Army for two years, leaving only after she was expecting her first child.
The couple went to Germany, where they had their first child. That’s where Shirley was honorably discharged in 1969.
Kasper stayed in and supported non-combat units of the European Theater until he was sent back to the States and Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Shirley also had her second child. On their last year there, Kasper was sent to Korea with the 30th Ordnance Company. He was shipping missiles to the (DMZ) Demilitarized Zone).
“It was very exciting,” Kasper said.
He did a lot of traveling, taking supplies to Puson to be returned to the United States. As there was no speed limit, he traveled as fast as he liked and met a lot of Korean soldiers.
“A lot of them were not too thrilled to see Americans,” he said.
When Kasper returned to the States, he went to Fort Leonard Wood and then Fort Eustis for two years and practiced loading equipment on the USS “Neversail,” a training ship nicknamed that because it never sailed. Later, he handled the “dead fleet,” or ships that have been mothballed.
The entire family went back to Germany to Bad Krueznach.
“It was a beautiful place,” Shirley said. “I loved it there.”
Kasper served with the 8th Quartermaster Battalion comprised of three companies. He served with the Headquarters Company. Their job was to deliver supplies to the 8th Infantry Division, which was scattered all over Central Germany.
Kasper served for three years there, becoming a staff sergeant. He returned to the U.S. to Fort Hood, where Shirley had their last child. He retired as a staff sergeant in 1981 after serving just over 20 years.
Kasper worked at the VA hospital for a time and took a job with Waco Streak. He was there for 25 years before he retired.
Shirley, too, took a job at the VA and worked for 30 years before she retired.
Today, the couple has, in addition to their three children, seven grandchildren. They are waiting for great-grandchildren.
Both Kasper and Shirley were happy to serve, with Kasper adding, “I’d go in the military again if I was young enough and didn’t know now what I do about the military. His only exception to liking his service was Vietnam and his last three years in Germany.
And even though Shirley only served a couple of years, she loved it.
“I wouldn’t trade my life for anything,” she said. “I got to go places and do things that if not for the military I’d never do.
