It’s been about 85 years since Gus Rasner entered into military service. Now 100, he’s the first to admit he’s forgotten much of the details.
Rasner was born in Spunky Flat, Texas, located just east of Marlin. He moved a lot with his family, who went from farm to farm.
He attended high school in Ben Hur but didn’t get his high school diploma at the time. He left school to plow the fields. That would cause him problems because when he looked for a job, no one would hire him without his diploma.
Rasner lost his father and ended up joining the military when he was just 16 with the help of a judge. He wanted to join the Air Force, but they wouldn’t take him without that diploma. He ended up serving in the Army – at least at first.
Rasner was an auto mechanic by trade in the service. But he was looking for additional ways to earn money to send to his mother, who was in great need. He took a side job as a movie projectionist, and was promptly sent to Puerto Rico, where he worked on vehicles and ran films.
But, he almost died in Puerto Rico when he contracted malaria. He lost all his hair from the disease.
Rasner was in the Army for several years before his enlistment was up. He joined the Air Force and became part of the Strategic Air Command.
He worked on planes repairing and maintaining them. “They (the pilots) were happy to have a plane I worked on,” he said.
Eventually, he was in California working as a guard at the Benicia Arsenal. That’s where he met his future wife, Dori Azvedo, who worked at the plant. Ranser even had a horse assigned to him to get around. He ended up eloping with Doris and they went to Reno and got married in 1945.
Rasner said at one point the Air Force wanted to send him to North Africa, but he refused, and they sent him to Germany instead to help mop up.
“Oh man, that was a nice society,” he said.
Because Rasner spoke German, he was given the job of interpreter. He worked for a colonel in a headquarters division and did everything that a master sergeant does. He doesn’t remember much at all about World War II other than he was once assigned to carry a .50-caliber machine gun because he was the tallest and it was a heavy gun.
“We were fighting the Communists,” Rasner said. “They wanted nothing to do with us, and we wanted nothing to do with them.” Yet, they were killing each other.
After Germany, Rasner was stationed at James Connally Air Force Base here in Waco. He was an air inspector, inspecting everything and anything. His wife also worked at the base. He was there four or five years when they assigned him to Anchorage, Alaska, and Rasner drove with his 5-year-old daughter, Jamie, there before it was even a state. He spent his time as a mechanic and had a mechanic’s shop. The rest of the family joined later for the 2½ years he was there.
In fact, while he was in the service, all four of his kids were born, each in a different location. Jamie was born in San Rafael, California; Robert in Cheyenne, Wyoming; Candy in Rantoul, Illinois; and Charley, who was born at Travis Air Force Base in California.
During all his years helping his mother, Rasner was also saving cash and the family bought a home in Robinson, paying for it outright.
One of his later assignments was in Turkey, where he was sent because he spoke Turkish. They sent him right before Christmas, which made his family very unhappy.
“Oh, man, what a lousy assignment,” he said.
While he was there, he and his men built a boat so they could go fishing on the Black Sea.
Rasner spent about 27 years in the Air Force, retiring in the summer of 1962 as a master sergeant.
The family moved back to Robinson and Rasner bought a lumber yard on Webster Avenue. He had an Air Force pension and didn’t need the money, but he wanted something to do. Later, he got into rental houses. “That worked out fine,” he said.
Today, he and Doris have the four children, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. They have been married for 75 years.
Although he made a good living making the military service a career, Rasner doesn’t think he would do it again.
“They gave me a lot of crappy assignments,” he said. “You can always see your mistakes in hindsight.”
