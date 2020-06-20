Last week: G. Roger Daniel left his hometown in Colorado to fight in Vietnam as a platoon leader for an infantry rifle company.
When Temple resident G. Roger Daniel joined the U.S. Army in 1966, he did what he could to keep himself out of the jungles of Vietnam, but that was not to be.
He was sent from Saigon to Pleiku in the Central Highlands region with the 4th Infantry Division. From there, he went to Bong Son, where he joined the 1st of the 35th, Co. D.
Daniel and his men ran into the North Vietnamese Army. Daniel got clipped on the side of his head with a bullet, plus he took several pieces of shrapnel.
He was flown to the 6th Convalescent Center in Cam Ranh Bay for six weeks of recovery. By the time he returned to his unit, the men they had lost had been replaced, and the location had changed.
But there were even more changes coming for Daniel.
In July 1968, he went to Military Assistant Command, Vietnam or MACV as it was called. He spent 30 days learning to speak Vietnamese, how to shoot and reassemble WWII weapons, and anything he might need as an adviser.
He then went to Da Lat, where he oversaw the Regional Forces (RF) among the Montagnard (Mountain Yards). Their job was to try and organize them into a fighting unit against the NVA and Viet Cong. Both the RF and PF (Popular Forces) were tapped as regional protection in the villages.
For the next five months, he lived, trained and patroled with the Montagnard and Vietnamese soldiers.
One of his most memorable moments besides the firefights was when he was served duck soup during the usual evening festivities. The duck’s head was still in the soup.
“You’ve never lived until you’ve had a 100-year-old egg and a duck’s head,” Daniel said.
Daniel returned to the States to Fort Carson, Colorado, serving with a mechanized battalion, where he was the executive officer. He got sick and no one knew what it was at first, but it turned out to be malaria he picked up from the jungles of Vietnam. He dropped from 165 to 125 pounds from the sickness.
He also got married on March 22, 1969, to Janet Armstrong, his high school sweetheart. They didn’t have much of a honeymoon, as Daniel was in the hospital.
It was around this time that Daniel was due to get out of the Army. But he had liked one thing in Vietnam: when the pilots flew, they did their job and flew home again. He always had to stay behind. He thought it would be nice to be a pilot.
To that end, Daniel went to Mineral Wells and flight school for the first phase of his training and to Savannah, Georgia, for phase two. As he graduated in the top 10 percent, he had his choice of bird and chose the Cobra but qualified in a Huey. He got orders for Cobra gun school and Vietnam at the same time.
“Nothing walks away when you’re shooting from a Cobra,” he said. “Generally, everyone runs away.”
In August 1970, Daniel went to the 7/17 Air Calvary Aviation Unit in Nha Trang, which was located along the coast. Daniel flew “hunter/killer” missions, flying with a small Loach (nickname for Light Observation Helicopter). If the Loach gets shot at, in come the Cobras. He took 25 hits once, and still made it back, he said.
After about six months and 1,000 hours of flying, Daniel was moved to the II Corps region. As a captain trying to tell majors and others “what to do with their copters; it got kind of sticky,” he said.
Daniel returned from Vietnam and served with the 227th Aviation Battalion at Fort Hood. His last unit was the 1st Battalion, 12th Calvary, Mechanized Infantry where he was the intelligence officer.
He was honorably discharged as a captain in 1973, after serving seven years. Among his many medals he earned a Purple Heart, a Combat Infantry Badge, a Vietnam Service Medal with four bronze service stars, air medals, a Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, and a Bronze Star. Daniel returned to school and got an associate’s degree from Central Texas College. He earned his bachelor’s and a master’s degree in counseling and human services at American Technological University, which became the University of Central Texas (now Texas A&M University-Central Texas).
He worked three jobs while attending school. Daniel worked in the financial industry for 40-plus years.
He and his wife, Janet, have been married 51 years and have a son and daughter together. They also have six grandchildren.
“The service was a great thing for me,” Daniel, 73, said. “It put life in perspective as to what’s important. I did a lot of growing up.”
Daniel thinks he would do it again, but hopefully be smarter about it. “I’d try and avoid the Purple Heart,” he said.
