In August 1921 when Waco resident Evelyn E. McDonald was born, the Roaring Twenties had just begun, Warren G. Harding was president and the horse and buggy was still a viable mode of transportation.
Now 97, McDonald, who was born and raised in Caldwell, has happy childhood memories. She grew up on a farm milking cows, picking cotton and taking care of the livestock. She recalls the family had both a Model T Ford and a buggy and wagon when she was growing up. “We really didn’t suffer,” she said of the Great Depression.
It was a happy upbringing. “I had a wonderful Christian home, with a mother and father and one brother — no sisters,” she said. “I have a lot of history in my background.”
McDonald lived on the farm until she was 18 and had graduated from Caldwell High School. She wanted a career where she could take care of others. Her cousin worked at Seton Hospital in Austin, and in 1939, McDonald decided to take the three-year training and state board exam to become a registered nurse in Texas.
Although McDonald had worked for more than a year at Seton, the military was raising the alarm for more nurses after World War II broke out. She decided to join the U.S. Army Air Force and did so in 1943. After her basic training, the now second lieutenant’s first assignment was Bryan Field, and there wasn’t much going on, she said.
She worked in a hospital taking care of routine illnesses. “We really didn’t have any injured veterans,” she said. They were new recruits that she was tasked with keeping healthy. But while she was there, the military discovered her hometown was less than 15 miles away and shipped her instead to Fort Worth at Carswell Air Force Base.
It turned out to be the same duty: taking care of people who were pretty much healthy. She decided she had had enough and wanted to become a flight nurse. She trained for about nine weeks at Randolph Field and was assigned to a flight station in Fort Dix, New Jersey.
Sources show there were some 6,500 nurses in the Army Air Force, which includes 500 flight nurses. Of the approximately 1.1 million patients by air evacuated throughout the war, only 46 patients were lost in flight. Seventeen flight nurses died during the war.
The injured were flown to ports of debarkation throughout the United States, and the nurses would fly to various locations to pick up the patients and get them to a proper hospital to address their specific injuries, such as amputations, burns and more. She flew on C-47 twin engine planes with a team that included a pilot, co-pilot, engineer, medical tech and the nurse.
She never had amputee victims; many of her patients were ambulatory, but not all. Most had severe psychological damage. Once, a man got up and kept staring at the plane’s door. When asked what he was doing, he said he was going to take a walk on the porch. “He didn’t even realize he was in an airplane,” she said. “They were all so traumatized from their experiences that a lot of them didn’t talk very much.”
Escorting victims
A load of men would come in from overseas at one of the ports in San Francisco, New York, Maine, Florida and other locations. She would fly to those destinations and escort the patients to their proper location.
Her worst case ever was a burn victim; the odor was so strong it filled the airplane. “I was young and thought I could do anything,” she said. She was never scared, never lost a patient and never had a problem in the air. “We knew what we were supposed to do. We just did our job,” she added.
McDonald was honorably discharged after three years of service as a first lieutenant. Her first place of employment when she got out was a Methodist hospital in Houston, but she decided to go to work in civil service to build a government retirement. She served in federal employment at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, where she met her future husband, Francis McDonald, who passed away in 2002 after some 47 years of marriage. She worked for the Houston VA and then eventually moved to the Waco VA, where her husband had family. She retired from Waco VA after 18 years of service.
McDonald has three children, one a registered nurse, and four grandchildren, one of whom serves in the Navy.
“I’m just proud I could serve during the war,” McDonald said. “I felt privileged that I could do that. The good Lord took care of every load I had.”