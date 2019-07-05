Last week: Elwin Hudson joined the Army as a mechanic before he achieved his dream of flying. He flew approximately 19 missions in the China, Burma and India theaters, as well as the Pacific Ocean.
Elwin Hudson, one of Waco’s newest residents at The Delaney, lived his dream during World War II ― flying with the 444th Bomb Group in a B-29 in the China, Burma and India theaters, as well as the Pacific Ocean.
At this stage of the war, the 444th built a remote gravel runway in northern China to get closer to Japan. Hudson was part of the group that flew bombs and supplies over the “hump” in the Himalayan Mountains. They were gearing up for bombing raids on Japan.
In August 1944, Hudson and the crew flew from India to Ceylon (modern-day Sir Lanka) on one of its longest missions ever. From Ceylon they flew to Sumatra, which the Japanese had invaded in 1942.
It was his longest mission ever, a 4,000-mile round trip, a good chunk of it over the ocean. One engine was blown, possibly hit by the Japanese while they were over their target. It wouldn’t have been a problem except they were some 200 miles from Ceylon and three engines dragged on the gas supply. The plane, he explained, uses less gas on four engines. They ran out of gas and had to ditch in the ocean.
“We went down with the airplane,” Hudson said. “You don’t bail out 200 miles out on the ocean.”
It was a pretty serious crash; one person was killed; two crew members broke their backs; and one had severe lacerations to his face. Hudson, too, was injured, and got a Purple Heart, but declines to talk about his injuries.
“I got a broken fingernail,” he joked about how he got his Purple Heart.
Hudson and the crew got to take a break for two weeks and went to the Himalaya Mountains to recuperate.
When he returned, it was back to bombing missions in Japan.
In December 1944, Hudson returned to the States and went to Sebring, Florida. He spent his time as a B-17 instrument instructor. By this time, he was a 1st lieutenant. He was there until the war ended, flying three times a week and “goofing off the rest of the time,” he said.
Also by this time, Hudson was married. Three days after he received his commission, he married Yoakum girl Rosalie Doolan. They were married some 60-plus years before she passed away.
In April 1946, Hudson left the service as a captain. In addition to his Purple Heart, he earned a Distinguished Flying Cross and the Air Medal, among others.
Hudson started his civilian life in Austin, where he intended to go to the University of Texas. Instead, he started working for his uncle, a carpenter, and enjoyed it so much, “I never did make it to college,” he said.
After some 13 years with his uncle, Hudson went to work as a furniture salesman for about five years before he working at a home and auto store as a furniture manager in Corpus Christi. He did that for about 13 years before he decided to open his own store in Round Rock, which had been bought out by Western Auto. Hudson worked there until his son took over the business in 1989.
In addition to a son, Hudson has a daughter, three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
It has been well over 70 years since Hudson served his country. He doesn’t think about it that much anymore, but he still remembers those time vividly.
“It’s a crazy thing, actually,” Hudson said. “It was the most enjoyable time of my life. I got to do a lot more … than anything I ever thought I could do. I had the closest friends in my life while in the service.”
Hudson also believes that it’s our duty to serve our country. “Your country doesn’t owe you anything,” he said.