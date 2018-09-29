The locals in Waco know him as “Dutch” Schroeder, one of Baylor University’s successful baseball coaches. But his given name is Emil Ernest Schroeder Jr. Now 94, he didn’t plan to go into the military as a teenager in Austin — but that was before Pearl Harbor.
“None of us ever thought about us going into the military,” he said. “I was going to go to college.” He had three younger brothers, and because his father only finished the fifth grade, he was expected to be a role model for them.
But on Dec. 8, 1941, he found himself volunteering for the service with a bunch of friends. The recruiter turned them down as they were too young and encouraged them to continue their education.
By this time, Schroeder had graduated from Austin High School and enrolled in the University of Texas. “(Pearl Harbor) directed my life,” he said.
Schroeder joined the U.S. Navy on Dec. 8, 1942. After boot camp in San Diego, he entered Quartermaster School and trained to be a helmsman, handling the ship’s navigation. His first trip was to Port Whangarei, New Zealand, in the South Pacific on a small freighter that ended up shipwrecked in the sand after a storm blew it on shore. Because the keel was messed up, the men were transferred to another boat and sent home.
It wasn’t much longer before Schroeder was sent to the North Pacific, right in the heart of the action. But he never felt in danger. He was assigned to a mine sweeper that went into the harbor before the other ships to destroy any mines. “We were not really in danger, but the lead ship was,” he said. He never went onto land.
“Radar was the great fixture that helped us,” said Schroeder. “Without it, we’d have a hard time covering the ocean. It’s a big place.”
Schroeder said a mine was held just beneath the water's surface by a chain and had to be cut to allow it to float to the top of the water. It was dangerous work, but they never had any real problems. Occasionally, they would even have to destroy mines from their own military. Once cut, a boat of special snipers would shoot at the mine until one of them hit a pin, destroying it. Sometimes, it would take all day to destroy a target. “It was like hitting a slender piece of wood,” he said. “It was kind of exciting when we were in enemy waters. It was exciting to be a part of what we were doing.”
There was more excitement to come. He went to Iwo Jima, Okinawa, and other locations along the western coast of Japan. In the Philippines, two Japanese planes came in. One hit a ship, another crashed into the ocean. At nights, they would lie in the harbor without lights to avoid being a target.
Once, after a Japanese plane was shot down in Okinawa, Schroeder’s boat picked up the pilot from the water. Because there was nowhere to go, they gave him full run of the ship.
On the day of the Japanese surrender, Schroeder’s ship, along with hundreds of others, all gathered in Tokyo Harbor in a show of might while the instrument of peace was signed.
In all, Schroeder spent approximately 3½ years in the military before he had received enough points to go home, discharging honorably as a quartermaster.
In 1947, he re-enrolled in UT and went into physical education but transferred to Baylor after just a month and began his Baylor career as a baseball player during the 1948-49 seasons.
Before he graduated, Schroeder met and married Betty Lou Swan in June 1948; she passed away about two years ago. “We had a long life together,” he said. Together, they had three children, approximately seven grandchildren and at least six great-grandchildren.
Schroeder ended up teaching in Temple with success. In the meantime, Austin went from one high school to three, and he was hired to be a football coach at Travis High School.
In 1961, Baylor named him as its baseball coach and he led the Bears for 12 seasons, including a Southwest Conference championship in 1966.
He has remained in Waco since.
Today, Schroeder doesn’t think about the war very much. “It was so long ago I can’t even remember,” he said.
“I’ve been very fortunate,” Schroeder said. “I believe enough in the system, that I would feel (about the war) just like I did before. If we’re going to have a fight — let’s fight.”