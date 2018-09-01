If you’re from Waco, chances are at least some of you know Dr. Charles DuLaney. In fact, some of you could have been delivered by Dr. DuLaney, as the retired OB-GYN doctor has delivered between 2,000 and 2,500 children over the years in Waco.
“The ones I delivered here (Waco) are about ready to go on Medicare,” he said.
DuLaney, 89, grew up on a farm near Mart. A real country boy, DuLaney helped his parents out around the farm. “I still love the farm and the outdoors, he said. “It was a good way of life. I was born in a family of love.”
In 1946, DuLaney entered Baylor University in Waco, where he completed three academic years in 24 months by taking extra courses and attending summers. He received his bachelor’s degree and started medical school at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, earning his doctorate degree in 1953.
U.S. NAVY
It was during this time that he and a friend decided to join the service. They were seeking internships and thought the military would be the perfect answer. He and his friend both had pregnant wives at home and needed jobs. (DuLaney married Rosemary Bartos, who died after 56 years of marriage.)
“That was probably the best decision at the time,” he said. They signed up for the Navy.
DuLaney was assigned to the naval hospital in Pensacola, Florida. It was a busy, hard year of learning. The hospital was approved for 12 interns but only had four. “It was a difficult year, but well worthwhile,” he said. “We did everything — we did it all. I delivered 494 babies there. We couldn’t have gotten a better internship in the world.”
DuLaney greatest joy
One of his greatest joys in life – the birth of his daughter, Deborah — occurred in Pensacola.
DuLaney was assigned to the Fleet Marines, fighters that were ready to go at a moment’s notice. After six weeks of field training in California’s Camp Pendleton, he was sent to Osaka, Japan, in 1954. Although he was a medical officer, he lived mostly as a Marine. He was to be there a year, but in January 1955, he was sent to Korea. By that time, the Korean War was over.
Stationed at the DMZ by the border. There was no fighting. DuLaney carried a sidearm, (.45 automatic) but medical doctors didn’t carry rifles or other guns. “There was nothing in Korea; it was just desolate.” he said. He never had to use his gun.
The Navy flew him everywhere. He traveled all over Japan, where he said he saw little evidence of WWII. He also went to Mt. Fuji on maneuvers, where he said they lived in tents for three weeks. “You couldn’t keep it clean. It was all ashes,” DuLaney said.
In fact, during his entire Navy career, DuLaney never boarded a ship until it was time to go home on April 3, 1955. Then it was 26 long days on the USS Henrico. “It was water when you went to bed and water when you woke up. You never saw land.” He decided he had enough cruising to last a lifetime.
In January 1956, DuLaney received word that his father had had a severe stroke. DuLaney returned home for two weeks. His dad, who became partially paralyzed, lived another 16 years.
On July 1, 1956, after his final time at Pendleton, where he mostly delivered babies, he decided it was time to leave the service. He returned to Waco to open a private practice, retiring in 1996 after delivering thousands of babies.
One of DuLaney’s worst moments in life was when his 23 year-old son, died in a motorcycle wreck. “That was the worse day,” DuLaney said. “There’s never a day or even three hours that go by that I don’t think of him. We should not precede our children in death, but we have no control over that.”
Enjoying life
Despite his loss, DuLaney carried on. Fulfilling a childhood dream, he earned his pilot’s license and he and the family went everywhere. “I’ve been to all 50 states and nine foreign countries.”
After his wife died, DuLaney married Ellie (Ash) Linex, who died approximately four years ago. In addition to his daughter, DuLaney has a granddaughter and grandson, and four great-grandchildren.
Looking back, DuLaney is happy with his service time. “Looking back, it was much better than I thought at the time,” he said.
“I’ve had a good life. I’ve been privileged to do a lot of things. I love this country; I would love to see some changes made, but it’s still a great country.”