A funny thing happened to Woodway resident Doug Jackson while on his way to becoming a band director: He joined the military instead.
Jackson, 68, was born in Long Beach, California, but moved with his folks to Lamesa, Texas, when he was 7. He finished high school in 1968 and attended Howard Payne University, where he majored in music education (he was the principal trombone player) and graduated in 1973.
Although he trained to be a band director, Jackson had a secret desire to fly. He had worked periodically in the fields during summers and would see the airplanes flying back and forth between Reese and Dyess Air Force bases. In college, a pilot roommate took him up on flights, further fanning his desire. He decided to see what the military offered before embarking on a music career.
“I liked the idea of being a military officer,” he said.
Due to Jackson’s vision and the fact that he wore glasses, he was eliminated as a pilot ― but not as a navigator. In 1973, he attended officer training at Lackland in San Antonio, followed by navigator training in Sacramento. In 1974, was assigned to Little Rock AFB and the C-130 Hercules, or as it’s known to operators, a “trash hauler,” a four-engine turboprop that hauled troops, cargo and more. He was there two years before another funny thing happened.
Jackson already had done two rotations to Europe where he had flown missions from Norway down to Eastern Turkey and all places in between. He had a brief leave and came back, hoping to be assigned to the F-4 Phantom II, but when he returned, all assignments were gone. “I thought I had missed out,” he said.
Instead, he was assigned to the F-111 B Aardvark, an American supersonic, medium-range interdictor and tactical attack aircraft. It was considered the crème de la crème of fighter aircraft then. “It’s what every navigator dreamed of flying at the time,” he said. He was now known as a mission-ready WSO – weapons systems operator ― which is what they called officers like him.
Jackson was assigned to Cannon AFB in New Mexico and the F-111 D. He was selected to attend flight safety school, which previously only pilots attended. He was assigned for a time to investigate crash scenes to determine what went wrong.
“I lost several friends,” he said. One crash he investigated involved a plane that had flown into the side of a mountain in the Isle of Skye in Scotland. He lost a good friend; it was an emotional time.
Outside of crash investigations, the rest of his time was good. “That was a fun time,” he said. “I was a captain and all I had to do was fly.”
Jackson was then assigned to the Royal Air Force in the UK, where things were a bit more serious during the Cold War days. He spent four years there and in 1983 was reassigned to the Air Force wing at Nellis AFB in New Mexico, where as a WSO he trained pilots in instrument and ground-mapping. He would fly in the back seat of an F-16 training model.
Jackson’s career adventures eventually took him all over the world. Among his more interesting assignments, he was sent to Sardinia, Italy, where he was part of the range management team.
Another assignment was in Germany, where he was at Ramstein Air Base as a staff officer. He helped coordinate logistics for NATO ally participation in various practice alerts during the Cold War.
Jackson was also stationed at Bergstrom, but it closed, and he was reassigned to Germany, where for a time he was in Bad Kreuznach as a detachment commander embedded with the 1st Armored Division of the U.S. Army. The detachment designation was changed to squadron, so Jackson became squadron commander.
His last assignment in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, was back to pure navigation in special operations, flying the MC-130H Combat Talon II, a plane that provides infiltration, exfiltration, and resupply of special operations forces and equipment in hostile or denied territory.
“It’s a real crew airplane,” Jackson said. “It takes everybody on that flight deck.”
In early 2001, Jackson retired as a lieutenant colonel with nearly 28 years under his career belt. He stayed for a time in Florida, eventually going into real estate. In 2010, he came to Waco to be near his parents with his wife, Penni Nicoll. They have five children between them.
Today, Jackson serves on his church’s board of directors and loves RV travel and motorcycling. He still dabbles in music, playing the trombone with the MCC concert band.
But it was his career that meant everything to Jackson.
“I wouldn’t change anything. The Air Force gave me an incredible opportunity to see the world and grow personally,” Jackson said, adding, “I understand there’s a shortage of pilots. What an opportunity!”