In a predominantly male environment, Bellmead resident Debra Winchester, 64, could easily hold her own. Working at a job typically staffed by males, Winchester was an aircraft maintenance specialist with the U.S. Air Force.
Born in Aurora, Illinois but raised in Somonauk, Illinois, Winchester credits her father with teaching her mechanics when she was growing up. Graduating from Somonauk High School, she went to work making quartz crystals for radios; she stayed for four years.
Then, friends in the military suggested she join, and she decided to do just that. When she went down to the recruiting office, both the Navy and the Army offices were closed, but the Air Force was open. That’s how she ended up in the Air Force. Thanks to her father’s teaching, she scored high on the entrance exam.
Winchester joined in 1976 on the delayed enlistment program, beginning her actual service in February 1977. From Chicago, she was sent to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio to complete her basic training. This was followed by a move to Chanute Air Force Base in Illinois, where she took advanced training as an aircraft maintenance specialist. She worked on the B-52s in basic training, but when she was sent to Charleston, South Carolina, for her permanent duty station, she worked on the C-141, a massive cargo plane.
Her work ranged the gamut. She did everything from fixing landing gear to replacing windshields. One job, which entailed a 3-inch wing bolt, found her crawling on her back headfirst through a tiny space to work. She would lie on her back and scooch up through a tiny space, where the gas tank took up a lot of room. She had to be in the right position to apply 300 pounds of torque. She needed a little assistance, so a second person went into the crawl space, which could barely fit two people side by side.
“You were elbow to elbow,” she said.
She discovered she was afraid of heights when they wanted her to slide down on her butt from the top of the plane over the windshield and swing into the pilot’s seat. She took one look from the top of that plane and said no way. They had to pick her up with a scissor lift. She also worked on T-tails, which was way up there, she said.
She also would do mock guard duty all night long when it was her turn. One night, it was so cold her fingers and toes were numb, and she didn’t realize she damaged them.
Winchester was not the only girl at the Charleston base. In the repair and reclamation shop, another girl worked there, and they hung out together. It made things easier, she said. The only problem she ever encountered was that the men would often hit on the women. “But then we had the older ones that kept an eye on us,” she said. “They didn’t give us a hard time.”
One day in 1979, Winchester was stopped along the side of the road and was under her car, repairing a muffler. She looked up and saw two pairs of boots. When she crawled out, two men insisted they help fix her car. Even though she could handle it, she let the men fix it. They invited her over for dinner later, and she decided to go.
When she arrived, one of the men left, leaving her with the other, Richard Winchester. It turned out he was in the Navy and was usually stationed on a nuclear submarine three months on (with three months off). It was the start of a beautiful relationship that ended in marriage for the couple. They were married for five years before he passed away of leukemia at age 29.
Together, the couple had two children, a boy and a girl, and two grandsons.
When Winchester became pregnant with her first child, they no longer let her carry her 40-pound toolbox from the flight line to the tarmac. After six months of military leave when her son was born, she resigned and was honorably discharged as a staff sergeant and four years of service.
By the time she had her daughter, her husband was diagnosed with leukemia, and the girl turned 2 in the hospital where her daddy was. Her husband was sent to San Antonio for treatment, then the couple moved to Waco to his sister’s home, where they drove every day to Fort Hood for him to draw blood.
They celebrated their five-year anniversary in September followed by his passing in the same month.
Winchester went to work for the Farm Bureau for a time, then enrolled at 4-C College, where she got an executive secretary degree. She then went to MCC and got a degree in computers. She went to work for the VA and was there for 28 years before she medically retired.
“I think I’m busier today than when I was working,” she said.
All and all, Winchester is proud of her service and her husband’s six years.
“I’m glad I was in because I really enjoyed it,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.