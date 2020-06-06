Gatesville resident Bobbi Stewart, 39, is a busy woman. Raising two children, she commutes to work in Waco and is attending school online to get her master’s degree.
Most likely it was her childhood and growing up in Southern Iowa that instilled her work ethic, but whatever it was, Stewart was busy from a young age. During the week, she stayed with her mother, but on the weekends, she went to the family farm to work. She did everything from bailing hay to cutting wood to stringing fence, among other tasks.
“It was pretty labor-intensive,” Stewart said.
She attended school at Eddyville-Blakesburg High School, which combined classes from several schools. She hated taking the bus, which was a 30- to 40-minute ride, so she took her wages from a gas station deli to buy her first car with cash, a Buick LaSabre, as soon as she was old enough to drive.
“It was 4 to 10 every night,” she said, referring to her schedule.
Stewart also joined the Army National Guard through the delayed entry program. Two days after her May graduation ceremony, she was off to basic training at Fort Jackson in Columbia, South Carolina.
It wasn’t unusual for her to consider the service, as she came from a long line of veterans in the family, including her father, who did multiple tours in Vietnam. She agreed with her family to join the Guard instead of going right to active duty in a bid to try it out. She chose the National Guard so she could go to school part time.
In July 1999, she went to Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio for advanced training as a combat medic. This was soon reclassified as medical laboratory technician and came with an additional six months of training to learn about analyzing bodily fluids.
Phase II of Stewart’s training was conducted at Fort Leonard Wood in the Missouri Ozarks. There she learned on the job training, including conducting autopsies.
“I think it’s probably what I should have done as a career,” she said.
Stewart spent a year in Fort Leonard Wood before she was deployed for active duty after Sept. 11, 2001. She was working as a lab technician in Missouri at a local hospital when 9-11 occurred and she was assigned to give 6,000 military personnel all their shots and medically prepare them for deployment.
“There was a lot of picking them off the floor,” Stewart said. “They would just fall out” due to their fasting. She would have eight needles in two hands as she approached the group.
Her four months of active duty didn’t provide her with any combat pay or VA benefits, but it did instill in Stewart a sense of purpose. “It taught me skills I could take with me forever,” she said. “It gave me character.”
When Stewart returned to Cape Girardeau in Missouri, she was given an opportunity to go to active duty. Instead, she decided to side with her parents and marry a fellow soldier with whom she had attended lab school. During their courtship, she finished out her six years in the National Guard and became an Army wife.
The couple had a child together and landed in Fort Hood. When he returned home from his second deployment, they parted ways amicably. She finished her lab degree that the Army had started her on and went to work for a Bell County doctor for a time. In keeping with her busy schedule, she also obtained a bachelor’s degree online in criminal justice. “I was curious about whatever else was out there,” she said. Stewart said she felt like she could make a difference.
She earned her bachelor’s degree in 2006 and went to work in the prison system for 13 years, eventually moving to Gatesville.
There came a time when Stewart didn’t feel like she was making a difference, so she enrolled in college online with Purdue Global University and earned a bachelor’s degree in clinical psychology with an emphasis on addiction. She graduated at the top of her class.
Five months after she graduated, she enrolled in a master’s program in the same field through that school. She is currently working on her degree.
Today, she works as a program supervisor and MVPN (Military Veteran Peer Network) peer service coordinator at Veterans One Stop in Waco.
Eventually, Stewart wants to work in the same field as an addiction counselor, especially with those who have substance abuse issues.
Stewart is conflicted somewhat about her service time, especially with her father’s military record.
“I couldn’t match that,” she said.
Sometimes, she wishes she went active duty when they offered it, but then, “I wouldn’t be where I am now,” she said. “I wouldn’t have my experience. I wouldn’t have my children.”
