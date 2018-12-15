The name Arthur Pruitt Allen is a familiar one to Marlin citizens. The longtime resident just turned 91. A former city councilman, mayor and city manager/consultant, he was instrumental in bringing a National Guard armory to Marlin, among other achievements.
But what you may not know is Allen served his country during World War II and the occupation of Japan by the United States and its allies. He would remain in the military – the National Guard – for many years afterward.
Allen was born in a four-room shack in Blue Ridge, Texas but eventually moved with his parents to Marlin. They were tenant farmers, and they were dirt poor. “They had no material stuff at all,” he said. “But they were great in their spiritual understanding and wanting us to do what’s right.”
Allen worked from the time he was young, which included picking cotton. He remembers riding to the cotton gin on the top of a cotton bale hauled by two mules. He went on to attend Marlin High School and took a job washing pots and pans for 10 cents an hour. He also shined shoes for a nickel a pair and sold newspapers, where he earned 2 cents for every one sold.
After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army because he knew there was no future for him “unless I could do better,” he said. The Army afforded that opportunity.
He went to Fort Sam Houston to enlist, then to Fort Bliss in El Paso for basic training. Although his specialty was artillery, it wasn’t a job title he used much. After basic, he went to Camp Stoneman in California for more training, then to Fort Lawton in Seattle, Washington. Following additional training, he was loaded on to a troop ship and headed for the Far East in 1946.
Their destination was Yokohama, Japan, with the 1st Calvary Division. He ended up stationed right outside of Tokyo at a place called Camp Drake, a replacement camp. In Japan he became a clerk/typist.
During the occupation of Japan between 1945 through 1952, Gen. Douglas MacArthur led reforms on all levels, including social, economic, military and political policies. Allen would often watch him come and go in Tokyo, across from the Japanese Imperial Grounds.
“Everything was destroyed. There was no roof on their main airport in Tokyo. It was all bombed-out,” Allen said. To this day, he won’t eat Japanese or Chinese food because they cooked it out on the sidewalks and he didn’t like the smell. “I can still smell it,” he said.
While he was there, he participated in a major parade that included all the Armed Forces, such as Australians, New Zealanders and other countries involved in the war. They paraded on the Imperial Japanese grounds. It was a beautiful sight to see, he said.
During Allen’s time in Japan, he was surprised by the economic conditions. “I don’t see how they conducted the war that they did,” he said. He saw one Japanese family share one slice of potato each with a glass of water, and that’s all they had to eat.
“I think I learned to respect the Japanese people as a whole,” he said.
Allen was in Japan for about 15 months before he returned to the States, where he was discharged. He worked at JC Penney for a time, and enrolled in Baylor University, where he attended for two years. In 1948, he married Marie Smith, who has since passed away.
Allen decided to join the National Guard, and luckily found a full-time position at Camp Mabry. After a time, it changed to an Airborne unit, so in order to stay Allen had to go to jump school in Fort Benning, Georgia. He ended up jumping at Fort Hood and even spent a stint in Germany, where he jumped with a German reconnaissance team and flew up and down the Berlin Wall via helicopter.
He was assigned in Waco, but his unit converted to the 124th Calvary, and Allen decided it was time to retire in 1987. He’d spent 18 months in active duty, and the remaining years in a full-time position with the National Guard. He was ultimately promoted to command sergeant major.
When Allen retired, he and his wife bought a laundromat that they ran for many years. After she passed, he married Joann Palmer in 2011. They lived for a time in Independence, Missouri, to be near his church headquarters. He also served the city of Marlin in multiple capacities, including mayor, councilman and city manager/consultant.
Today, he has three children, five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
“I think the good Lord gave me a wonderful life,” Allen said. “My life is an example of what can be done in a person’s life if he places God first, then family and profession.”