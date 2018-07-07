Ana P. (Martinez) Wallis, 48, has been to hell and back, but if you ask the Lacy Lakeview resident about it, she’ll tell you that it’s only made her stronger. That’s because she learned she’s not alone.
Wallis was born in Dallas but moved a lot as a child in an unstable childhood. A graduate of Sunset High School in Dallas, her mother married her off at age 15 and she had three children, one after another. Her first bout of courage came when she left what turned out to be an abusive relationship. She couldn’t afford to raise her kids on a waitress’ salary, so she left them with her mother and joined the military. It was the only way she could afford her son’s asthma medicine, she said.
But it wasn’t the only reason: “There was something inside me growing up. I have to do something bigger than myself,” she said.
It wasn’t that surprising that Wallis chose to join the Army. She came from a long line of military service, including three uncles in Vietnam, a grandfather in World War II, and even a great-grandmother who served as a soldadera (female Mexican soldier) to none other than Pancho Villa during the Mexican Revolution.
It was November 1992 when Wallis joined the Army and went to basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. “They told me they were going to break me down, but I was already broken,” Wallis said.
With the anger from the marital abuse propelling her, she excelled in basic, going from barely being able to do a single pushup to doing 58 in under two minutes. One sergeant had it in for her, but “it only made me stronger,” she said.
Wallis was sent to quartermaster school, where she became a supply specialist at Fort Lee, Virginia. Her first duty station was Delta Troop, 1st/16th Calvary at Fort Knox, Kentucky. There were approximately 30 men and two women. After two women left, she was the only female remaining.
From there, Wallis went to small arms school, where she learned about the M16, A-2 rifle, 60 machine gun, .50-caliber gun, M-203 grenade launcher and more. In addition to issuing weapons, her job included maintenance of all weapons, inspection, cleaning, troubleshooting problems and other tasks.
She also attended a combat lifesaver course, where she learned the basics. “I had to carry a dude to the flight line,” she said.
Shortly thereafter, she got overseas orders to Würzburg, Germany, with the HHC, 3rd Infantry Division. She was an E-3 at the time but was put into an E-6 position. “I got the responsibility but not the pay,” she said.
While in Germany, she also went to ammo school, where she learned to handle hundreds of thousands of rounds of live ammo. Another job was helping soldiers get qualified on weapons, an integral part of the system.
Serving in Germany from 1993 to 1995, things went well for a time, and Wallis got to see many beautiful sites, including France, Austria — “The Austrian Alps blew my mind. I cried. I’m not going to lie,” she said — Italy and more. She didn’t go where the GIs went, but instead went where the locals were going.
She had six months remaining when something happened that changed her world. A good friend sexually assaulted her. She was devastated; she didn’t tell anyone. With her time remaining, she re-enlisted so she could return to the States sooner, rather than wait the full six months. But nothing was the same. “I no longer loved being a soldier,” Wallis said.
Wallis spent her last two years with the 46th Engineer Battalion, Headquarter Company stateside at Fort Polk, Louisiana. She was slated to go to Kuwait (and was even issued a burka), but fortunately, another unit went. She left the service in 1998 as a corporal and earned an Army Commendation Medal for meritorious service.
Wallis attended MCC and got a job at the Family Health Center, then later the VA. But during that time, she went to a dark place, with full-blown symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder. It eventually caused a mental breakdown that led to her getting the help that she so badly needed. “The more I tried to distance myself, the more it came up,” she said.
Today, she is happily married to Tracy Wallis, a lifelong friend; she has four children and three grandchildren.
As a member of American Legion Post 121 in Elm Mott, she wants others to know they are not alone and help is available.
“There’s help out there, she said. “It’s one of the hardest things to do to admit you need help.”
And despite her difficulties, Wallis said she wouldn’t change a thing.
“If that particular part of my life had been different, I would not be the person I am today,” Wallis said. “It propelled me to be more compassionate toward others. You are not alone.”