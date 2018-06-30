Locals around Leroy know him as “Cupie” but Albert Miller, 95, would also answer to “Squeaky,” “Fred” and “Spark Plug.” When he was born in a house about a block from where he now lives, he looked like a Kewpie doll and the name stuck. The others came from a voice change, a rat-packer lifestyle and work, respectively.
“I’ve lived a long life; some of it good, and some of it bad. I’ve been around,” he said.
Miller’s father worked in a grocery store and moved the family out to the country on a farm outside of Leroy. There, he helped his mother pick cotton. It was the onset of the Great Depression, but they managed well. Like everyone else, cash was harder to come by.
Miller attended schools in Axtell and Chalk Bluff and graduated from Mount Calm. For three months he attended Southwestern State Teacher’s College in San Marcos, studying mechanical engineering.
When the Navy came calling for mechanics, he went to work in a Civil Service occupation at the U.S. Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi. It was August 1942 and Miller trained to be a 3rd Class aircraft mechanic. He made just 61 cents per hour.
It was around this time that his brother, Paul Miller, was serving with the Texas National Guard’s 36th Division. He was captured out of Sicily by German soldiers in 1943. He left the Army camp with a cook who was delivering food and they took a wrong turn — directly into the arms of German soldiers. Albert Miller was a prisoner for 19 months, working on a farm. When the Americans found them, he weighed roughly 80 pounds. It was an event that left an impression on Miller and his two other sisters.
In February 1946, Albert Miller received a draft notice to report to the Army. He attended basic training at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, to become a truck mechanic. He was sent to Camp Stoneman in California to await overseas transport with the Army engineers. Not once, but twice the ship on which he was traveling had breakdowns before arriving in Hawaii, where he was laid over for three weeks for repairs at Auxiliary 13, close to Hickam Field.
“We made it into the Hawaiian island and they were there to greet us, all them girls,” he said.
Miller’s destination was Nanamuga (possibly Nakameguro), Japan, for occupational duty. Situated between Tokyo and Yokohama, he lived on the Tungsten 3067 barge on a river, working on small motors, such as generator sets and outboard motors.
Other than his first night — when someone stole his new blanket — it was a sweet assignment. Miller, now a sergeant, had his own private room on top of the three-stories-tall barge. He oversaw a small-motor shop on the barge. There also were carpenter and machine shops. They served tanks primarily.
Miller had an orphaned house boy that would help him out and hang around. Miller would bring him food from the chow hall. He spent his free time going to Tokyo and Yokohama; Tokyo was destroyed, he said, with chunks of concrete everywhere.
“I enjoyed it over there. It wasn’t easy, but you have to enjoy it,” he said. “The people of Japan were real nice to me.”
A tidal wave experience
His scariest experience was a tidal wave that occurred while he was in Japan. “It took the big ships out on the water and pushed them up the river up towards us,” he said. One ship nearby loaded down with trucks had its cargo “flipped like toys. It was scary,” he said. Fortunately, their barge was tightly secured.
Miller returned to the States and was honorably discharged as a sergeant from the Army on April 30, 1947. He had served 14 months. He returned to his Civil Service position in Corpus Christi, this time as a 2nd Class mechanic. Over the years, he would go on to become a 1st Class mechanic and serve time in Florida, San Antonio and Fort Hood.
On Sept. 11, 1948, he married Mary A. Rejcek, who passed away last November. They were married nearly 70 years and had seven children together, five girls and two boys (all whose names start with J and all with the initials JAM). Today, Miller has 46 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He retired from Civil Service after 32 years.
Nowadays, he lives in a house that was built for him 40 years ago, close to where his parents lived for years. Like clockwork, he has one beer at 4 p.m. and watches “Family Feud” at 6:30 p.m. every day. He seems happy and content with his life, and his service.
“I thought it was great; I learned a lot,” he said. “I was very lucky. I got along with people really well.”