The love of the motorcycles, community, country and their fellowship has kept the American Legion Riders on the open road for decades.
“We are a big family,” American Legion Riders President Jimmy Aguirre said.
American Legion Post 121, headquartered in Elm Mott, was formed in 1923 by World War I veterans. Throughout the years, the Post has grown into four separate units and is currently comprised of about 500 Legionnaires, 100 Auxiliary members, dozens of Sons of the Legion members and the Legion Riders.
The Riders, a group of about 100 veterans, family members and members of American Legion Post 121, combined their love of serving their country with a love of motorcycles. Aguirre, a retired E5 US Army sergeant from 1975 to 1979, said the riders are not considered a motorcycle club, or MC, but are focused on helping the greater Waco area in service missions.
“What makes us, the riders, different, is that anyone from the three units can join,” Aguirre said. “That has helped grow the American Legion Riders with participation, plus our vision to help our community and the fact that people miss the brotherhood that they had in the military.”
Local Legion Riders range in age from early 20s to members in their 80s. Aguirre said military experience also varies, including years of service, but the mission of the group remains the same.
“It gives us an opportunity to provide all the units an opportunity to ride motorcycles, but to have a chance at fellowship and do something that the American Legion is all about — veterans helping veterans,” Aguirre said.
Legion Riders often ride to honor fallen military members, escort military units to departure of airports for tours of duty, raise awareness for veteran and community organizations and work with local law enforcement officers for events.
Fred Williams, a Legion Rider for more than 20 years and Aguirre’s second-in-command, served in the U.S. Army from 1984 to 1990 as a single channel radio operator. Retiring as an E5 sergeant, Aguirre said the fellowship with the American Legion and Riders has allowed members to hold onto a true fellowship that members had in the military.
“I was interested in the American Legion as a whole for their mission of helping vets and it has really helped me reconnect with that camaraderie with the brotherhood that goes along with being a veteran,” Williams said. “Being a motorcycle enthusiast, the Riders are just an extension of that.”
In the past several years, the riders have formed a beneficial working relationship with local riders and community partners.
The deadly biker shootout at Twin Peaks restaurant in 2015 has affected public perception of motorcycle organizations.
“We want to change the perception about how people view motorcyclists. I think people have not forgotten Twin Peaks and the concerns of can it happen again,” Aguirre said. “Hopefully it won’t happen again, but it hasn’t changed the perception and until they see our back patch of our cut that shows we are a veterans group, people do stop and pause.”
The melee, which law enforcement agencies attributed to a rivalry between motorcycle clubs, the Bandidos and Cossacks, left nine dead, dozens injured and nearly 200 arrested on engaging in organized crime charges. All local charges have been dropped against those arrested in Twin Peaks.
Williams said shortly after Twin Peaks, a local rally was canceled. He said there is still some “sensitivity” when residents see motorcyclists wearing vests adorned with cuts, or vests.
“Sometimes it doesn’t matter if you are with a club or a veterans’ organization, people aren’t always educated,” Williams said. “I think the motorcycle community as a whole, regardless of affiliation, gives back to the community a whole lot and the Legion Riders are a part of that.”
Two Legion Riders were detained at Twin Peaks during the shootout, Aguirre said. Neither rider was arrested, but Aguirre said the members simply went to participate in the United Clubs of Waco and the Texas Confederations of Clubs and Independents meeting when the shooting broke out.
“We’ve always been neutral and engaged with everyone, because when you have unity among the community, bikers as a whole try to support one another with one goal in mind to help the community,” Aguirre said. “That is always out mission and it’s not going to change.”
