Vanguard Teen Leadership Waco

RIGHT: Vanguard College Preparatory School students who will be part of Teen Leadership Waco, a Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce program, are (front row, from left) Avery Haynes, Courtney Wiethorn, Elisabeth Rollins, Emily Coleman, (back row) Aidon Butler, Brooks Indergard and Dana Burton.

 Hannah VanDyke photo

Seven Vanguard College Preparatory School students have been selected for the 2020 Teen Leadership Waco program.

Teen Leadership Waco builds on the leadership skills of today’s youth to help develop them into future leaders throughout the Greater Waco community.

Research shows that youth who begin volunteering and engaging in the community will continue this trend into adulthood.

Vanguard students selected are Dana Burton, Aidon Butler, Emily Coleman, Avery Haynes, Brooks Indergard, Elisabeth Rollins and Courtney Wiethorn.

The Teen Leadership Waco program runs from February through December.

The program consists of a program orientation and eight workshop days where students will be excused from school to visit and hear from various leaders in the community.

Each program day has a particular theme, and all workshops run from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

In late summer/early fall, sophomores and juniors from any McLennan County high school can apply to Teen Leadership Waco. Students are selected by the TLW Advisory Committee, which has included lawyers, judges, nonprofit employees, bankers, former teachers and business professionals.

The committee selects students with a holistic approach based on grades, community engagement, leadership roles and essays written by each student.

