The Waco Tribune-Herald was named Newspaper of the Year in Class AAA at the annual Texas Associated Press Managing Editor’s conference this weekend in Austin.
Tribune-Herald staff members won a total of 14 awards in the annual APME contest, including second place in the Online Newspaper of the Year category.
The judges cited the May 17, 2018 three-year anniversary coverage of the Twin Peaks shooting, one of three editions considered for the Newspaper of the Year award.
The judges commented, “The Tribune-Herald’s shootout package stands as a testament to the power of local coverage. The paper flexed and committed and readers got a complete update. This sort of storytelling maintains any newspaper’s position as community caretaker.”
The Houston Chronicle (AAAA), The Eagle of Bryan-College Station (AA), and Kerrville Daily Times (A) were named the top newspapers in their respective classes.
“We’re excited to win Newspaper of the Year, especially considering the fact that our online edition just missed winning, too,” said Steve Boggs, editor of the Tribune-Herald. “It’s gratifying to see this staff be recognized for its hard work and dedication.”
The newspaper’s website, wacotrib.com, increased traffic by 4 percent in 2018, to just shy of 50 million page views.
Sports editor Brice Cherry won first place in Sports Column Writing, as well as third place and honorable mention in sports feature writing.
The Trib won first-place in Video Shorter Than Two Minutes for a video detailing the new Surf Resort at BSR Cable Park last summer.
J.B. Smith and Cassie L. Smith won first-place in Business Reporting for their detailed coverage of the planned new minor league baseball stadium in Bellmead.
The Trib won three awards for its 25th anniversary coverage of the 1993 Branch Davidian standoff, including first place in Video Longer than Two Minutes for the two-part “Unmasking Koresh” and “View from the Ditch.” The video was produced and edited by former staff member Chris Oliver.
Managing Editor J.B. Smith earned second-place honors in Feature Writing for his 25th anniversary story about the newspaper’s role in the Davidian saga. The Trib also took third place in Team Effort for its coverage of the anniversary, including stories by Kristin Hoppa, Phillip Ericksen, Tommy Witherspoon, Carl Hoover, Bill Whitaker and Boggs.
In the Star categories, which recognize the top reporter, opinion writer, designer and sportswriter of the year, Bill Whitaker won second place in Opinion Writer of the Year and Witherspoon received Honorable Mention for Reporter of the Year.
Whitaker also placed third in General Column Writing.
Photographer Rod Aydelotte won second place in News Photography for his coverage of a Beto O’Rourke rally in Waco last summer.