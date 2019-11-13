WATCH LIVE: Day 1 of the public impeachment hearings

Watch live coverage and analysis from the Washington Post beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET as the first public hearings of the Trump impeachment inquiry begin in the House. William B. Taylor Jr., the acting ambassador to Ukraine, and George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary of state responsible …

Watch live coverage and analysis from the Washington Post as the first public hearings of the Trump impeachment inquiry begin in the House. William B. Taylor Jr., the acting ambassador to Ukraine, and George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary of state responsible for Ukraine will testify. Washington Post reporter Libby Casey will host, with guests Shane Harris and Amber Phillips.

PHOTOS: DAY 1 OF THE PUBLIC IMPEACHMENT HEARINGS

Scenes from the US Capitol as hearings get underway:

