Photos: Trump, first lady meet with queen at Buckingham Palace
LONDON (AP) — President Donald Trump met with Queen Elizabeth II Monday during two-day visit to Britain that's meant to strengthen ties between the two nations, although the trip was immediately at risk of being overshadowed by Brexit turmoil and a political feud with London's mayor.
Trump and first lady Melania Trump flew to Buckingham Palace in Marine One, landing on a lawn where they were greeted by Prince Charles and his wife Camilla. They received a royal gun salute as they walked to the palace where the queen greeted the president with a smile.
Britain Trump
Britain Trump
Britain Trump
Britain Trump
Britain Trump
Britain Trump
Britain Trump
Trump
Britain Trump
Britain Trump
Britain Trump
Trump
Britain Trump
Britain Trump
Britain Trump
Trump
Britain Trump
Britain Trump
Britain Trump
Trump
Britain Trump
Britain Trump
Britain Trump
Trump
Britain Trump
Britain Trump
APTOPIX Britain Trump
Trump
- Did James Holzhauer break the 'Jeopardy' record today? Here's what happened.
- The Latest: Floodwaters strain Midwest agricultural levees
- US aircraft carrier deployed over Iran remains outside Gulf
- DuPont begins new life after more than 2 centuries
- Russia demands Tinder give user data to secret services