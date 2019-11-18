Kyle Busch casually collected the championship flag from his team and did a slow, subdued celebratory lap. The most polarizing driver in NASCAR had just won his second Cup title and wanted to soak in the moment with his true fans.
Busch emerged from the Joe Gibbs Racing juggernaut as NASCAR’s latest champion, winning his second title Sunday after teammates Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. were slowed by pit-road gaffes. He snapped a 21-race losing streak and beat Hamlin, Truex and rival Kevin Harvick for the Cup.
Also this weekend, Tyler Reddick won the Xfinity Series title, and Matt Crafton won the Truck Series championship. Scenes from the weekend:
Kyle Busch crosses the finish line to win a NASCAR Cup Series auto racing season championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.(AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)
Kyle Busch drives to Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto racing season championship on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Fla. (AP Photo/Darryl Graham)
Kyle Busch, front left, celebrates with teammates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto racing season championship on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Fla. (AP Photo/David Graham)
Team owner Joe Gibbs stands next to the championship trophy after his driver Kyle Busch won a NASCAR Cup Series auto racing season championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)
Kyle Busch, center, holds up his trophy in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto racing season championship on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
Kyle Busch holds up his trophy in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto racing season championship on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
Kyle Busch celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto racing season championship on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
Kyle Busch makes a pit stop during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Fla. Busch won the race and the season championship. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
Kyle Busch drives on the front stretch during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Fla. Busch is one of four drivers running for the championship. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
Kevin Harvick drives on the front stretch during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Fla. Harvick is one of four drivers running for the championship. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
Martin Truex Jr. drives on the front stretch during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Fla. Truex is one of four drivers running for the championship. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
Denny Hamlin drives on the front stretch during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Fla. Hamlin is one of four drivers running for the championship. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
Denny Hamlin (11) leads the field to start the NASCAR Cup Series auto race on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
Denny Hamlin (11) leads the field to start a NASCAR Cup Series auto race on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Topper)
Tyler Reddick, right, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto racing championship on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Fla. (AP Photo/David Graham)
Tyler Reddick celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto racing championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Fla. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)
Tyler Reddick holds his trophy in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto racing championship on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
Matt Crafton celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Truck Series auto racing season championship, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
Matt Crafton celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Truck Series auto racing season championship Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Fla. (AP Photo/David Graham)
Matt Crafton crosses the finish line, and wins the NASCAR Truck Series auto racing season championship Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
Matt Crafton, waving a flag, celebrates on the smoke-filled front stretch with his crew after winning the NASCAR Truck Series auto racing season championship Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
