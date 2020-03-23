APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Trump

ATLANTA (AP) — The coronavirus outbreak has grounded the 2020 presidential race — but not ended it.

What we're watching heading into a new week of what we used to call the campaign trail:

The narrative

Call it the Bully Pulpit Rule: The terms of any incumbent presidential election start at the White House. Donald Trump, whose chief political skill always has been media domination, seems ready-made for that. The Republican president also has an opposition party stuck in neutral. Joe Biden is the Democrats' nominee-in-waiting, but Bernie Sanders remains in the race, with no official end in sight.

Yet with all that going for Trump, the COVID-19 pandemic finally has presented the former reality television star with a very real crisis. The leader of the free world, no matter how many White House briefings he gives, cannot simply define, overwhelm or intimidate a deadly communicable disease as if it's a conventional political opponent. And not even an American president can dictate how the world economy responds. Trump has all the advantages of incumbency. Now, he's forced to confront the pitfalls.

The big questions

The final thought

Not long ago, Trump made clear he wanted 2020 to be about his stewardship of the economy, a validation of his promise to "make America great again." From the start of his campaign, Biden also invited a referendum on Trump, arguing that the president threatened the very "soul of the nation." With seven months and change until Election Day, it's clear: Both men will get their wish.

