...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS IN DENSE FOG.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTH CENTRAL
TEXAS.
* WHEN...UNTIL 11 AM CDT MONDAY.
* IMPACTS...POOR DRIVING CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED DUE TO REDUCED
VISIBILITY.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL BE REDUCED TO LESS
THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR LOW-BEAM
HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE BETWEEN YOU AND THE
VEHICLE AHEAD OF YOU.
&&
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
ATLANTA (AP) — The coronavirus outbreak has grounded the 2020 presidential race — but not ended it.
What we're watching heading into a new week of what we used to call the campaign trail:
* * *
Days to next set of primaries (if Alaska, Hawaii and Wyoming don't reschedule): 12
Days to general election: 225
* * *
The narrative
Call it the Bully Pulpit Rule: The terms of any incumbent presidential election start at the White House. Donald Trump, whose chief political skill always has been media domination, seems ready-made for that. The Republican president also has an opposition party stuck in neutral. Joe Biden is the Democrats' nominee-in-waiting, but Bernie Sanders remains in the race, with no official end in sight.
Yet with all that going for Trump, the COVID-19 pandemic finally has presented the former reality television star with a very real crisis. The leader of the free world, no matter how many White House briefings he gives, cannot simply define, overwhelm or intimidate a deadly communicable disease as if it's a conventional political opponent. And not even an American president can dictate how the world economy responds. Trump has all the advantages of incumbency. Now, he's forced to confront the pitfalls.
* * *
The big questions
1. Can Trump find his presidential footing?
2. Can Democrats break through the coronavirus cacophony?
3. When will Biden officially launch his search for a vice president?
4. What is Sanders' next move?
5. What voting changes are next?
* * *
The final thought
Not long ago, Trump made clear he wanted 2020 to be about his stewardship of the economy, a validation of his promise to "make America great again." From the start of his campaign, Biden also invited a referendum on Trump, arguing that the president threatened the very "soul of the nation." With seven months and change until Election Day, it's clear: Both men will get their wish.
2020 Watch runs every Monday and provides a look at the week ahead in the 2020 election.
