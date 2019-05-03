Work crews with Webber LLC will begin removing the southbound exit ramp from Interstate 35 onto Fourth-Fifth streets Saturday, prompting the closure of University Parks Drive in both directions, weather permitting.
The work is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. and end at 7 p.m. and University Parks will remain closed at I-35 all day.
Traffic on University Parks traveling west from Baylor toward downtown Waco will be redirected to Martin Luther King Boulevard. Eastbound traffic will be directed to 18th Street, according to a Texas Department of Transportation release.
The start of this work was postponed from Wednesday due to rain.
Only one lane on the southbound access road will be open Saturday, to provide a buffer zone between the demolition and the traffic in that area. The left and center lanes will be closed.
Demolition of the ramp will continue nightly through May 11.